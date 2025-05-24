



A tsunami of an expected earthquake off the West Coast may reach 100 feet and permanent spare parts from the coast.

A strong earthquake that hits the Japanese island

Officials say the southwestern Kyusho Island of Kyushu witnessed an earthquake of 7.1.

The pressure in the building continues under the surface of the earth off the northwest coast of the Pacific, and it can strike a multi -layer disaster at any time.

A huge earthquake is a fermentation along the CASCADIA spread area that can destroy bridges, reshape the landscape and lead to a huge tsunami. Scientists have known the danger that is looming on the horizon for years, but continuous research continues to draw a clearer image of what could happen.

Among the dangers: a huge tsunami will wash the coastal areas permanently.

Tina Dura, a geologist and a professor of natural risks at the Virginia Institute of Applied Arts in Blacksburg, Virginia, said the earthquake is the issue of Matthew, not, not.

“From a geological point of view, we are under the endowment window,” she said.

Recent research focused on how climate change increased from the impact of the earthquake on coastal areas that will suddenly drown.

Researchers expect the earthquake to lead to a decrease of 6 feet in some interior-and then the huge tsunami will immerse these areas, some of which are permanently.

“Imagine, after Hurricane Katrina, after all the terrible things that occurred, if we also lost big pieces of New Orleans and never no longer,” said Diego Milguar, a professor at the University of Oregon and director of the earthquake center in the Kaskadia region.

The researchers say that the loss of land spaces is just one of the series of surreal events that will happen when the earthquake is eventually hit.

When will you get earthquake in the upcoming earthquake in the Cascadia cutting area?

This is a mixture of bad and pleasant news. The earthquake is certain, but it can be hundreds of years outside.

Although this may happen at any time, seismologists have estimated that there is a 15 % venue of 8 in the next fifty years – a great danger to such a devastating scenario.

“We cannot predict exactly when the next Great Cascadia earthquake occurs. It may be tomorrow or decades from now,” said Dura.

Part of their confidence comes from the history of huge earthquakes in the region.

“The last event was in the year 1700, and the Balosi records show these earthquakes that are repeated every 200 to 800 years. By the year 2100, there is a 30 % opportunity for a major earthquake,” said Dura.

CASCADIA Integration Zone Earthquake

Scientists have a clear picture of what will happen when the earthquake strikes.

“Firstly, it will become a very strong vibration – the shake that makes it difficult to stand or walk. This may last for a minute or more,” said Milgar.

After that, the ground will decrease along the coast to six and a half feet in places, and perhaps within minutes.

“Perhaps there will be 30 to 40 minutes of apparent peace. But this is a wrong impression, because tsunami is coming,” he said.

The resulting waves will be based on the 2004 Indian Tsunami that has killed more than 50,000 people.

Melgar said that a tsunami of an earthquake of this size could reach 90 or 100 feet.

Tsunami problem

When the tsunami wave reaches the beach, “you will get this huge hours that last for hours, and sometimes days.”

This is where global warming comes. Two things play a role in creating the catastrophe that their research describes.

First, the land had decreased up to six feet. At the same time, the sea level rise from climate change means that the water in which it rushes will cover more lands.

“I was hoping that the tsunami would come to the beach, then flow again and the ground will dry. But there will be parts where it is now below the sea level – the water will not flow,” said Melgar.

The wonderful CASCADIA earthquake can immediately expand the flooding areas and dual flood exposure to residents, structures and roads. Dura said that these effects can make some coastal societies permanently reside,

Even if some areas along the coastal line are dry, they will be much closer to sea level and become vulnerable to annoying floods if there is a large storm or high tide.

Small earthquakes will not prevent a large one

Melgar said that the West Coast is undergoing many small earthquakes all the time, but it is not large enough to relieve the pressure that is built along the Cquadia error line.

A lot of energy has accumulated in the region so that an 8th earthquake will not be reduced.

“Remember that the scale is the logarithm. So every increase in size is an increase of 30 in terms of energy,” he said.

The Great San Francisco earthquake for 1906 was 8 Temblor and was destroyed. He said: “If we have one earthquake in size 8 here, we still have 29 to relieve pressure.”

