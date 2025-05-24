Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly – Daily update: 23 May 2025





New guideline calls for improved global access to controlled medicines The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a rapid communication outlining its new guideline on balanced national policies for controlled medicines. The guideline was officially presented during a high-level side event at the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly. It is designed to support countries in ensuring safe, equitable and affordable access to essential controlled medicines which are critical for treating acute and chronic pain, mental health conditions, substance use disorders and other serious health issues. Controlled medicines, such as opioids, benzodiazepines, barbiturates, amphetamines and dissociative anaesthetics like ketamine, are drugs that have authorized use for medical or scientific purposes. They should be used under careful regulation as they have properties that can increase health risks if used for non-medical purposes and they can be associated with drug use disorders and drug dependence, unless rational use is ensured. But they also have essential life-improving properties, reducing suffering and improving health and well-being when used appropriately for treating specific medical conditions. However, the majority of the world’s population lives in countries with limited or no access to affordable, quality-assured controlled medicines, even when they are proven to be safe and effective for treatment. And there is a major access and equity gap; for example, in 2021, over 80% of the world’s morphine was distributed to high-income countries, which leaves out 5.5 million terminal cancer patients and millions of others suffering from acute illness and end-of-life suffering in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Studies show that 75% of people living with epilepsy in LMICs do not receive treatment. The updated WHO guideline offers a clear roadmap for Member States to develop and implement balanced national policies that support the medical and scientific use of controlled medicines while protecting individuals and communities from the risks associated with non-medical use. Key highlights include: ensuring accurate and timely quantification of controlled medicines based on current consumption and projected needs;

banning misleading and unethical marketing practices;

strengthening procurement and supply chain systems using appropriate tools and technologies to enhance traceability, reduce stockouts and waste, and ensure equitable distribution;

enabling local production where feasible;

facilitating continuous access to opioid agonist treatment in all clinically needed settings; and

promoting robust training for health-care professionals and public education campaigns for safe, informed use. The rapid communication announced today will be followed by the full document of the “WHO guideline on balanced national controlled medicines policies to ensure medical access and safety” to be released online in June 2025. Landmark resolution on lung health approved Member States approved a landmark resolution on lung health, recognizing the urgent need to tackle respiratory diseases and their major risk factors, including air pollution and tobacco use. The Resolution aims to strengthen national and global actions to prevent, diagnose, and manage common lung conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, pneumonia and tuberculosis. The Resolution calls for improved access to affordable care, greater investment in clean air policies, and integrated strategies linking lung health with broader efforts on noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and climate resilience. This milestone reaffirms global commitment to protecting respiratory health and preventing millions of avoidable premature deaths each year. Related link: Assembly approves first-ever resolution on kidney health The first-ever WHA resolution on kidney health, led by Guatemala and co-sponsored by multiple Member States, was approved today – recognizing kidney disease as a growing global public health issue. It urges countries to integrate kidney care into national health strategies, expand prevention, early detection and treatment efforts, and strengthen primary health-care services. This Resolution represents a major step forward in reducing the global burden of kidney disease as part of the efforts to address NCDs and advancing universal health coverage (UHC). Resolution calls for scaling up eye, hearing care and prevention Today’s Resolution on primary prevention and integrated care for sensory impairments, including vision impairment and hearing loss, calls for improved services needed for at least 2.2 billion individuals affected by vision impairment, and 1.5 billion individuals by hearing loss. The burden of unaddressed vision impairment and hearing loss remains disproportionately high in low- and middle-income countries, Small Island Developing States, and settings affected by different emergencies. Recent technological advancements help improve the screening and detection of vision impairment and hearing loss, and the availability of cost-effective and good-quality interventions. These include cataract surgery and assistive technologies such as eyeglasses, hearing aids, implants, and rehabilitative services as well as sign language interpreters, and Braille literacy, which can reduce the barriers people with sensory impairments experience to actively participate in society. The new resolution invites countries to adopt or adapt and implement the recommendations outlined in the World report on vision and World report on hearing. Doing so can help incorporate comprehensive eye, vision, ear and hearing care across the life course as a core element within national health plans and primary health-care initiatives towards universal health coverage. World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day announced as official health campaign Today, the Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to cervical cancer elimination and established World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, to be marked on November 17, annually. Cervical cancer – the fourth most common cancer in women – could become the first cancer to be eliminated if sufficient global action and support is mobilized. The disease claims the lives of 350 000 women each year, and an additional 600 000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year. In support of the Global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem, launched by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in 2020, World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day will promote actions to end the disease and protect the health of women and girls. Critical measures include vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV), which is the major cause of cervical cancer, alongside efforts to step up screening and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions and management of cancer cases. In addition to strengthening global advocacy and accountability, the commemoration of the World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day will further support service delivery and encourage resource mobilization to expand health-care services for cervical cancer elimination as a benchmark for health equity and access. Countries agree to extend timeline for global action plan on dementia Countries have endorsed a decision to extend the Global action plan on the public health response to dementia from 2025 to 2031, following a recommendation from WHO’s Executive Board. The revised timeline brings it in line with the Global action plan on epilepsy and other neurological Disorders 2022–2031, supporting a more coherent approach to the global response to neurological conditions. The extension comes amid rising concern over the global burden of dementia. Dementia is the seventh leading cause of death worldwide and a major driver of disability among older people. In 2021, 57 million people were living with dementia, over 60% in low- and middle-income countries. Every year, there are 10 million new cases that occur. Alzheimer disease, the most common form of dementia, accounts for the majority of cases. The extension gives countries space to accelerate national responses, invest in care and support systems, and integrate dementia into broader public health and ageing agendas. Countries commit to improve nutrition for mothers and young children In a Resolution endorsed today at the World Health Assembly, countries recommitted to tackling malnutrition in mothers, infants and young children, and agreed to new indicators to advance progress in critical areas like diversifying diets and breastfeeding. This Resolution also extended the deadline for meeting the targets of the current global comprehensive plan until 2030. Since the plan was first adopted in 2012, there has been notable progress, including a decline in childhood stunting (being too short for one’s age) and to a lesser extent in wasting (being too thin for one’s height), while exclusive breastfeeding rates increased. However, little progress has been made against targets for reducing the prevalence of low birth weight and anaemia among women, making these critical areas for action. More ambitious goals were set for improving breastfeeding and reducing the proportion of children who are overweight – noting that the initial targets were nearly achieved in these areas. The 2030 targets are: A 40% reduction in the number of children under five years of age who are stunted, compared to the 2012 baseline. A 50% reduction in anaemia in women of reproductive age, compared to the 2012 baseline. A 30% reduction in low birth weight, compared to the 2012 baseline. Reduce and maintain overweight in children under five years of age to less than 5%. Increase the rate of exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months up to at least 60%. Reduce and maintain wasting in children under five years of age to less than 5%. Malnutrition has long-term effects on the development, health, and economic growth of individuals, communities and nations. Almost half of child deaths are linked to undernutrition. This new Resolution seeks to unify countries in their efforts to tackle these persistent issues. Global digital health strategy extended to support health system transformation In a decisive move to advance digitized health systems, Member States agreed to extend the Global Strategy on Digital Health 2020–2025 through to 2027. They also approved a decision for the development of a new Global Strategy on Digital Health for 2028–2033, ensuring alignment with efforts such as the UN Pact for the Future and the Sustainable Development Goals. These steps reflect the growing momentum and critical importance of digital health in achieving equitable, resilient, and people-centred health systems. Originally endorsed at the Seventy-third World Health Assembly (WHA73) in 2020, the Strategy has catalysed significant progress in equitable digital health implementation across all WHO regions. These include: 129 countries have established national digital health strategies.

Over 1600 government officials from more than 100 countries have received training in digital health and artificial intelligence.

Critical guidance on artificial intelligence in health has been issued, including the Ethics and Governance of Artificial Intelligence for Health, with global workshops supporting Member States in ethical AI implementation.

130 Member States have conducted digital health maturity assessments using the Global Digital Health Monitor.

Government-to-government collaboration on digital health has been established in four WHO regions, with 40 Member States joining the Global Digital Health Partnership.

Global collaboration has been strengthened through the Global Initiative on Digital Health, the WHO Innovation Hub and regional frameworks led by WHO, ITU, the African Union, PAHO and other key partners. This extended Strategy is about accelerating action and launching a new critical phase in global efforts where digital health can be purposefully scaled and equitably integrated into every health system. Global Strategic Directions for Nursing and Midwifery extended to 2030 Delegates welcomed WHO’s recommendation to extend the Global Strategic Directions for Nursing and Midwifery to 2030, underlining the essential role of nurses and midwives in delivering health services and strengthening systems. The recently launched State of the world’s nursing report 2025 reveals that nurses account for approximately 39% of the global health workforce shortage, emphasizing the urgent need to address nursing deficits to achieve universal health coverage. The Assembly’s decision marks a critical step forward in advancing health workforce priorities and ensuring health systems are equipped to meet current and future demands. Member States commit to urgently address social connection A historic resolution adopted by the World Health Assembly today recognized the crucial role that social connection plays in health and well-being for people of all ages. The Assembly agreed that social connection, which is characterized as the ways people relate to and interact with others, needs to be addressed as a public health priority, based on growing evidence linking it to improved health outcomes and reduced risk of early death. This phenomenon is becoming increasingly relevant in the context of rapid technological shifts and long-term social trends. Social connection, an important determinant of health, is linked to other social, economic and environmental determinants, and its cumulative effects help shape people’s health across the life course. A lack of social connection is often associated with cardiovascular disease and mental health conditions, including depression, dementia and other types of cognitive decline. These impacts are felt not only by individuals but also by communities and societies. Quality social connection, on the other hand, can prevent and reduce social isolation and loneliness, enhancing physical and mental health, extending lifespans, and supporting healthy behaviours. The Resolution – the first in the history of the WHA – urges Member States to develop and implement evidence-based policies, programmes and strategies to raise awareness and promote positive social connection for mental and physical health. WHO also announced a new campaign “Knot Alone” to promote social connection for better health. The resolution also requests the Director-General to: integrate social connection into WHO’s public health agenda;

provide technical assistance and capacity building support to Member States; and

report on the outcomes of the WHO Commission on Social Connection and the implementation of the Resolution at the World Health Assembly in 2027, with further progress reports due in 2029 and 2031. Related document: Related link: Sustain polio eradication through stronger health systems Member States reaffirmed support for a polio-free world, commending progress in stopping a wild poliovirus outbreak in several countries in Africa and addressing remaining challenges in Afghanistan and Pakistan. They welcomed advances in ending variant outbreaks, including success in Madagascar, while noting persistent risks in regions such as Nigeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Yemen. Emphasis was placed on vaccine trust, gender equity, and humanitarian access, exemplified by successful campaigns in Gaza. Members stressed the urgency of sustaining eradication through strong health systems, containment, and strategic transition of polio assets. They backed the extended strategy to 2029, calling for innovative, diversified funding and continued political and financial commitment. Report on smallpox eradication: destruction of variola virus stocks Although smallpox was eradicated in 1980, the virus is held in two locations under WHO supervision to enable research, one being in the Russian Federation and the other in the United States of America. Delegates noted the report, recalling the importance of achieving smallpox eradication, and their commitment to the responsible destruction of variola virus, while recognizing the importance of ongoing essential research with transparency and international oversight. The report also laid out progress made in responding to mpox outbreaks in Africa and around the world (mpox is currently a public health emergency of international concern), and for which the outcomes of variola virus research have been crucial. Delegates stressed the need to ensure equitable access to diagnostics and treatments for all Member States, as access to these measures remain challenging in low and middle-income countries. Enhancement of laboratory biosafety Delegates noted a report on efforts towards enhancement of laboratory biosafety. Laboratories require stringent measures to safely contain high-consequence and other impact microbiological agents and toxins. Delegates highlighted the importance of laboratory safety to safeguarding public health and welcomed the publication of the 4th edition of the WHO’s Laboratory Biosafety Manual and the release of a risk assessment mobile tool among others. While considerable achievements were made across the world, delegates recognized that challenges remain in regulatory oversight, funding gaps and engineering support.

