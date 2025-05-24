



The Kentucky National Guard organized a major exercise to respond to the earthquake here last week, where more than 30 flying and three aircraft were deployed to create a regional charging center, relief operations, providing fuel for helicopters and managing evacuation operations in two airports.

Colonel Nick Miles, Director of Air Operations at the headquarters of the joint forces, the Kentaki National Guard, said that the planes – which were increased by the pilots from the Civil Air Force, and the soldiers of the National Guard of the Kentucky Army and more than ten employees in the Kentucky State Department of Emergency Management – have successfully carried out eight main tasks.

These tasks included weather assessments of infrastructure damage, providing the basic air transport capacity in Paducah and coordinating patient movements throughout the state for medical care.

“We have accomplished everything we wanted to accomplish to support the operations that are still in place,” said Miles at the conclusion of the three -day event. “We have also learned a lot that we will integrate to move forward to make our implementation better next time.

He added: “The planning to exercise its exercise was nearly a year and a half in the process of preparing, so we really appreciate the hard work that everyone has achieved to make it success.”

Simulation of disaster response, called exercise, began on May 13 with an earthquake of 8 marks centered near Oceola, Arkansas, in the new earthquake area in Madrid. The region is the most active seismic zone in the eastern United States and covers parts of five states, including West Kentucky. According to a study conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a 7.7 earthquake here replaces more than 700,000 people from their homes and causes damage to more than $ 400 billion. Many roads and bridges will be improper, which reduces the ground response in emergency situations.

Within an hour of the virtual earthquake, the Air Guard in Kentucky activated his air operations branch at the Government Emergency Operations Center in Frankfurt. AOB, whose basic function is to coordinate flight assets in the field of emergency throughout the Commonwealth, has assigned a civil air patrol to air reviews to damage throughout the West Kentucky state, a process that took about three hours. Meanwhile, the twelfth air wing of the Kentucky Air Guard, based in Louisville, sent the Five Hercules, which carry five combat units of the Special Tactics Squadron 123.

These pilots entered the private war at Barclay Regional Airport here about seven hours after the earthquake was struck for the first time, while the C-130J returned to Louisville, and they are working on the assumption that the airport runways have been damaged and will not be able to support the landing of aircraft.

Once on the ground, control units were found on a non -operation airport with no electricity, there is no air traffic control and unacceptable supplies from aviation fuel. They immediately began an assessment of the field's ability to support flights, including whether the sidewalk is suitable for heavy charging. With the completion of the evaluation after about two hours, AOB reported that Barkley was ready to receive follow -up aircraft with more pilots, equipment and supplies.

She left three C-130js Louisville within an hour, where she carried 14 members of the Kentucky Air Guard Emergency Air Guard. They arrived at Paducah after an hour, when the five original aircraft pilots of air traffic controls provided air traffic monitoring using the radio devices they carry on their backs.

After stopping the plane, the control units handed over the operations to the consequences, which began to empty the equipment to determine the air port. The task was working effectively within about 11 hours of the earthquake, and ready to receive aircraft carrying food for workers in the field of food, water and relief; And coordination of the evacuation of survivors who need housing or medical care.

Before they left C-130js to Luisville, the emergency response performed an unusual but essential procedure called specialized fuel operations. SFO is a major ability to overcome a number of complex factors, according to the United States, Colonel Hunter Williams, Director of Air Plans at the Joint Forces headquarters, National Guard of Kentucky.

Williams explained that the earthquake has significantly destroyed many roads in the region, and the helicopters will become the basic way to reach remote areas. However, the earthquake also disrupted the ability of local aircraft to provide flight fuel to helicopters, which have relatively short range. They will need a fuel source.

Enter the C-130J and the R-11 fuel truck that the Air Guard in Kentucky transported with them to Paducah.

Under SFO, the pilots from the emergency response set unloaded fuel from one plane tanks and to the fuel truck in R-11, even if the C-130J fans are still spinning to prevent the cessation of aircraft on the small slope. This has been transformed influentially the C-130J shipment into a temporary carrier, providing fuel stores on the site to support helicopters.

Williams said: “The first priority for exercise was to bring fuel so that we can quickly increase the rescue assets.” “SFO enabled it in a way that nothing else can.”

Captain Matt Horgan agreed.

“Airlift was the R-11 fuel truck and immediately employed it in the SFO field,” said Hourigan, the wing deployment official, said. “Unprecedented in Kentucky, a huge logistical double.”

Over the next two days, Kentucky C-130js has funded Louisville water platforms to help serve an estimated 500,000 citizens who are now lacking drinking water. These platforms were unloaded by the air port of the air guard and were handed over to the soldiers from the Army Support Battalion 1792 to distribute the land. A group of four pilots also traveled to the Murray Collery County Airport in Murray, Kentucky, to assess the airport's ability to support evacuations and other relief operations.

While he was there, a pilot pilot was injured in an accident, which requires the medical group 123 of Kentucky in the Kentucky Air Care Team from Luisville. The team-which consists of three nurses, and a doctor and medical doctor-participated via C-130J in two hours, and the patient settled for air transport to the shock center.

Throughout the exercise period, the Kentucky Emergency Management Department followed the state levels for multiple the losses of the earthquake, the arrangement of flights and the transportation of ambulances to the available hospitals.

“That was really impressive,” said Miles. “They took the bones of this exercise and ran with it, and the transfer of patients throughout the state. I think the taxpayer will really benefit from that experience to move forward.”

Williams noticed the complex nature of disaster response events, which require interaction between civilian and military participants at the local, state and federal levels. For this reason, Grindstone also included the participation of the provincial emergency managers, the Kentucky, FAA, and the FBI.

He said: “It is extremely important for the Kentucky air guard to benefit from how to integrate with our joint partner in the state, the National Guard of the Kentucky Army, as well as the emergency management and a group of local, state and federal entities.”

“Such exercises help us to understand where we, as a country to respond in a common way between agencies, to the state of emergency, when the inhabitants of the Commonwealth need our help.”

The last earthquake remained in the new school seismic area 6.7 and happened in 1895 near Charleston, Missouri. A series of three earthquakes believed to be 7 or higher in 1811 and 1812, which temporarily changed the flow of the Mississippi River and caused structural damage in distant places such as Cincinnati. It was followed by thousands of smaller earthquakes over the next few months.

The American Geological Survey is estimated that the repetition of earthquakes 1811-12 has a possibility of 7 to 10 percent in the next fifty years. The 6.0 or more earthquake is ranked 25 to 40 percent.

