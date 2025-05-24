Lack of confidence in myanmar junta, popular societies provide earthquakes directly to victims · International voices





This article was published by Patchsita Rungrojtanakul by Prachatai, an independent news site in Thailand. A copy edited by Voices Global has been republished under the content sharing agreement.

Small groups of Thais and Myanmar citizens in Thailand are still tireless to collect donations and deliver them to victims through popular networks, after the 7.7 earthquake in the epic and Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 28, 2025, believed that the aid sent via Myanmar may not really reach that needy.

Junta from Myanmar managed to provide limited assistance to the public only, as it continues to launch the civil war. While Junta announced the ceasefire on April 2, due to the widespread damage of the earthquake, it had no significant impact, as the air strikes continued in the areas controlled by the opposition forces, including attacks on those affected by the disaster.

One month after the disaster, the death toll reached 4,461, wounding 11,366, according to a democratic voice of the Burma report, which was martyred with data from the military government, the government of national unity, and reliable media sources.

While it is believed that relief at the base level is one of the most effective ways to help, experts and organizers say that these networks should remain hidden from the Myanmar authorities, and some of the help efforts face logistical challenges.

The blockage of the Military Council and logistical obstacles has become more restricted as humanitarian aid efforts have entered the reconstruction stage. Victims do not need money and supplies, but also larger materials to rebuild their homes and lives.

From Samut hot to the epic

“Usually, on Friday is my vacation on my vacation. I was resting on the sofa of the office. But when I felt jokes, I knew immediately what happened,” said Ko Zo, a 44 -year -old man from Dawi.

Ko Zoo has lived in Thailand since adolescence. Initially, he did not speak a Thai word, but after 20 years, he can communicate fluently without a translator.

The next day, he and about six friends started collecting donations and raised 10,000 TBH ($ 300). To date, the total has reached 400000 TBH ($ 12250) – not a small amount, given that it was raised by migrant workers who face many difficulties in Thailand.

Co Zoo said that some donated a few hundred of faded through bank transfer, while others went to hand over a direct cash. In some factories or companies, the workers collected their money to contribute with amounts in thousands or even tens of thousands of fading.

Ko Zoo said that his group distributed money to Sagaing and Mandalay through NUG officials, the civil government in exile. He added that they also sent additional assistance to overcome members of the Popular Defense Force, the armed wing of NUG.

Currently, most of the epic area is under the control of the pro -democracy resistance forces. According to the BBC's investigation in 2024, “The army only has full control over 21 percent of Myanmar lands, while” racial armies and resistance groups now control 42 percent of the land bloc in the country. “

The lack of confidence in the military council

When asked why he chose to send money to the resistance, Ko Zoo replied immediately: He has no trust that the military council is just a healthy sense.

Everyone has known that more than 70 years ago, they put money in their pockets. They do not help people and we cannot check.

To prove the merit of the resistance, show pictures of donations that are delivered by them, with no clarity in the pictures in advance.

Khan Omar, founder of the Progressive Human Rights Organization, discussed the role of border assistance in a public forum that defines one month since the earthquake, organized by the College of Social Sciences, Xiang Mai University.

This group received a little humanitarian assistance from the international community. They are forced to flee air strikes and conflict situations, and the army has prevented the aid that should be sent to those who flee the war.

There is only support from the donors who are similar in thinking. In addition, there are donors working with civil society and organizations in local communities, health services providers in ethnic groups, or what may be called informal assistance across the border. This has been shown to be the most effective way to provide aid to the most vulnerable groups in the country over the past four years.

The main players: workers ’societies

In Qiang May, the area that includes a large group of immigrants in Myanmar, Sanimthoon (“Capital's Rust”), a small Burmese restaurant, has become a major player in coordinating humanitarian aid efforts at the base level.

After five days of the earthquake, its Facebook page announced that the amount of donations sent to each field depends on the conditions in that region and the ability to distribute the volunteer network. Most local volunteers are young people who face the risk of arrest or forced recruitment.

Sanimthon regularly offers updates on continuous assistance efforts, including transferring money through work networks in Sagaing and Mandalay, and through teachers' groups in Naypyidaw for further distribution. They also inform the donors of what the transferred money will be covered, including emergency shelters, mosquitoes, and water filters for remote villages, as well as the cost of transporting medicine from Thailand to Myanmar.

In these updates, the names of volunteers, communities and local institutions in Myanmar are not revealed for safety reasons. However, the names of organizations and networks in Thailand will be given with their approval to ensure transparency.

Regarding the transfer of funds, we maintain the names and identities of the receiving organizations secret for safety reasons. Sometimes, we can transfer money directly to volunteers, but at other times, we have to pass through the mediators in Thailand because the area is difficult, and even the representatives of Myanmar are at risk.

Even taking pictures of the donated money can be used by the Myanmar army as evidence of arrests. Therefore, we do not ask the volunteers to send pictures of donations. If it is acceptable for them to send pictures later, they must also rely on internet connection.

Logistical challenges

Suebsakun Obnukorn, a lecturer at the College of Social Innovation, and the University of May Fah Luang, and the coordinator of the Xiang Ray migrant workers center, who founded through Boussam Kofid -1, said that humanitarian aid to the earthquake victims in Myanmar has now entered into the reconstruction phase, with a special focus on housing.

This includes both areas that are severely damaged and that need to be rebuilt and those that can still be fixed. Nowadays, the most needed elements are mosquitoes, blankets and materials for home repairs. However, when it comes to largest reform tools, transport becomes a challenge for popular societies, which makes government agreements to government necessary.

He recalls that shortly after the earthquake, the Chiang Rai Center launched a worker in an emergency, and collected rice, dry foods, shrouds and money. The initiative has received strong support from the mesh of migrant workers in Myanmar and Myanmar students in Xiang Ray.

Relief elements were sent from the center to the societies in Mandalay and the epic, and the most difficult areas, including the town of Korex in Mandalay. Thailand Qiang Ray borders the town of Tishlik in Shanemar, Myanmar. From there, goods can be transported by the truck. Although this road does not pass through conflict areas, it takes more than three days to reach the destination.

The biggest obstacle to this effort is the road conditions in Myanmar, which was severely damaged by the floods of 2024.

We coordinate with local organizations that provide assistance. Trucks carry clear signs, and transfer visible elements. There are a certificate letters [from the receiving organizations at the destination].

Suebsakun emphasized that the delivery of aid does not pass through the military government, but the names of receiving organizations are withheld for security reasons.

“Outside the main cities, the army is already achieved and then tries to prevent the flow of aid,” said Dr. Tun Aung Shui, a doctor and a representative of Nouj in Australia. “They find other ways. So they reach there, but it takes longer.”

*This report, published by Prachatai, is supported by IOM through the Report Report Program.

