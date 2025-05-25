



Holiday reservations to Japan from the main Asian markets have fallen before the busy summer season. The reason: rumors of an imminent earthquake predicted in the manga novel.

The social media and viral functions have resulted in the renewed travelers and renewed interest in the prediction of the manga artist Rio Tatsuki for a huge earthquake that would close Japan with tsunami waves. Tatsuki, who expected some of the 2011 earthquake, gives July 2025 as the date of the imminent event in a graphic novel published for the first time in 1999.

The manga was republished in 2021 with additional content, and the earthquake speculation has been granted a new life on social media recently, with YouTube videos and Facebook posts that warn people against traveling to Japan to attract millions of views.

Although scientists say the exact time for earthquakes is unpredictable, airlines reservations have decreased from Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong since April – with Hong Kong reservations by 50 percent on average against a year ago, according to Bloomberg's IQ of the front. Weekly arrival reservations in late June to July of the Asian Financial Center have been exposed to up to 83 percent.

Bay Bay Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines reduced some flights to Japan in May, where public officials ask not to give shares to rumors.

Mr. Yoshhyero Murray, the governor of Miaji Governorate, said in April that the rumors began to affect tourism and asked people not to take speculation seriously. The Japanese Meteorological Agency website reminded people that the current flag cannot predict the tremors of any high accuracy.

The position of Japan in the so -called fire ring, which is an area of ​​the increasing tectonic activity that surrounds the Pacific Ocean, makes it one of the most earthquake countries in the world. It was his last major earthquake in 2011, which caused a devastating tsunami and a nuclear catastrophe in Fukushima.

However, the comprehensive tourism of Japan is still prosperous. In April, 3.9 million foreign visitors recorded 3.9 million foreign visitors, who were seduced by the cheap yen.

“The earthquake speculation is definitely a negative impact on Japanese tourism, and it will temporarily slow down the boom,” said Mr. Eric Chu, Bloomberg's intelligence analyst in aviation and defense.

“Travelers follow an approach that avoids risks, given a large number of other short distance options in the region.”

It is expected that more airlines will feel some pain in the next few months, based on current reservation patterns and expected flight loads.

Cathay Pacific Airlines may be especially at risk due to its high exposure to the Japanese tourism market. Mr. Zhu said in a note that the group, which includes Hong Kong Express, plans to devote nearly five seats scheduled to Japan until the end of the fall, making it the largest international market for airlines.

The work of Tatsuki – the future that I saw – depends on a dream in which the Japanese archipelago is overwhelmed and affects Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. The rumors were also fueling by Sayyid Hong Kong Vengzoy, who is superior to predictions to a large online follow -up and urged vacationers to avoid Japan.

Others confiscated in a report issued by a Japanese governmental earthquake business that has long watched a seismic activity along the Nankai basin and raised the risk of a huge earthquake that could lead to 30 meters tsunami within the next thirty years to about 80 percent.

For its part, Tatsuki, a retired now and still lives in Japan, said that the high level of attention reflects the increasing awareness of disasters.

“I personally want to take precautions, such as storing storage supplies, in preparation for disasters and confirming evacuation methods when going out,” she said in a statement to Bloomberg. “I intend to remain vigilant on a daily basis as we approach July 2025.” Bloomberg

