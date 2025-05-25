



San Jose, California (May 24, 2025)-Houston Dinamo FC played San Jose's earthquakes to a 3-3 tie on the road tonight, behind a goal at stopping in the second half of Griffin Dorsi. The result is the unacceptable Houston series against San Jose to four games.

Dorssi scored from outside the box in the 91st minute when midfielder Jack Mchalin played a ball for defender Franco Escobar in the box, who put the ball to the American defender. The play was the second goal of the season for this season and the help of the second Escobar.

Houston opened the scoring in the 31st minute when Dorsi found Iskwell Pons in the back post with connection from the right side of the box, which led the ball to the back of the network with a strong head. The play was the fourth goal of the Argentine in this season and the sixth Dorsi assisting.

Dynamo doubled its progress in the 50th minute when defender Felipe Andi Andyradi found the back from the network in the distant post after the completion of a deviant cross from the right side of the box of the Ondřej Lingr midfielder. Andrade became the first Dynamo player since Amin Bassi in 2023 to score in the first two matches with Houston, while Amin scored in the first four beginnings with the team that year.

San Jose pulled one in the 66th minute when Dyjuan Jones sorted the ball over the goal from the right side of the six -year -old box to find Preston Jude, who took out the ball's goal.

The Harmquakes settled the game in two goals each in the 72nd minute when Ian Harkz played a ball from depths to Jude in the middle of the box, who led the head of rings in the back of the network.

San Jose took the lead in the 76th minute when Harkas handed over a swinging ball from the left side of the box to find Daniel Money diving, who managed to score.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called to work in the seventh minute when Joseph Martinez received a ball in the box to force the English to make the diving saved his right and prevent the shot. The total veteran snapshot reached five rescue at night.

Bond delivered another decisive rescue in the 21st minute after he got out of his line to deny a shot from Martinez from Martinez.

Houston had a dangerous opportunity in the 42nd minute when Dorshi met a piece of McGlynn in the near publication, but goalkeeper Erle Edwards Junior managed to prevent attempt away from the Dinamo angle.

McGlynn took a chance of the distance in the 58th minute, as it fired a shot from the crossbar.

Bond was called to work again in the 59th minute, running from his line again to deny the left foot from Martinez inside the box. The goalkeeper ascended again after a few minutes, diving to his left to stop another shot from San Jose on the goal.

Houston is traveling next to NYCFC in the middle of the week on Wednesday, May 28, at the Yankee Stadium, with the start of the match at 6:30 pm. Fans can follow Action Live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

