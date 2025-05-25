Sonic Sonic Boom Rocks is similar to a California space earthquake





The SpaceX spacecraft caused a sound mutation on California while returning to the Earth's atmosphere, and some on social media initially made the voice of the earthquake.

Someone even believed that the bomb had exploded.

The boom was heard across parts of the state, including Los Angeles, late on Saturday. The video showed a yellow red line across the night sky, accompanied by a loud fracture.

Context

Spacex Dragon returned from the display to the International Space Station when it broke the sound barrier and left a line in the sky. SPACEX warned earlier that the spacecraft “announces its arrival with a short audio boom before it decreased” in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego around 10:44 pm local time (1:42 am East time).

What do you know

“At first, I thought it was the beginning of an earthquake. There was a previous double dual phenomenon not long ago. WTF is happening? I don't like this!”

Another said: “Was there an earthquake in Los Angeles?

Other observers also said that the Sonic mutation did not feel a typical earthquake of the region. Another social media user said: “I literally felt that Los Angeles was just bombing. There was no feeling of the earthquake at all. Even my friend, an original California resident, was like WTF?”

The cameras on the atmosphere of Spacex Dragon acquired the ground, causing a sound mutation on California. The cameras on the atmosphere of Spacex Dragon acquired the ground, causing a sound mutation on California. Alert

Spacex Craft is used regularly to restore the ISS supplier, and Spacex dragon is one of the only cases that can carry both goods and passengers to orbit and return safely.

The dragon was returning from its thirty -second trip to the International Space Station, after it was found there for 31 days.

The sound mutation is produced due to the low -speed missile, instead of breaking the sound barrier by accelerating.

In a report on the effect of mutations on the ground, Spacex said: “Usually, observers on the ground are not tested on the ground:”

“When the supporter in the first stage of the Falcon missile returns to landing, its size and speed are generated by multiple sound mutations, I heard on the floor as a double applause from thunder.

“Similar audio mutations were heard during the return and landing of the space shuttle in NASA. In each case, the audio mutation represents only one end in a series of missions of the car that belongs to the trip.”

What people say

Spacex reads: “Dragon is the only spacecraft that is currently flying that is able to return large quantities of goods to Earth, and it is the first special spacecraft to transport humans to the space station.”

What happens after that

The next Spacex Dragon flight will be launched on May 29, from Florida. This will be the third inhabited task that the model has done this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/spacex-earthquake-today-sonic-boom-update-la-california-2076815 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos