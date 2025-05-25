Spacex Dragon Capsule's return to Earth in Los Angeles with Boom Sonic





No, this was not an earthquake. A sound mutation caused by the SPACEX Los Angeles shipping ship was shook late on Saturday evening, and she sent shock waves on social media, as local residents have vent, hatred and hatred.

“It was very loudly, I really thought we were about to go out like dinosaurs,” the Tiktok @limeysubolt user was published under her video of the bright organism that resembles the comet in the night sky over Santa Monica.

User Felix Jordan wrote in the comments: “I am in Corona and I started breathing when I tried it,” user Felix Jordan wrote in the comments. “[I] I thought it was my last day on the face of the earth. “

Life residents such as Irvine and Fresno raced to Reddit and Tiktok to report loud loudness and a sense of soreness around 10:45 pm

Some believed that a seismic occurred, while others were an explosion, while others still had an episode of the TV series “Andor” on the flat screen or an infiltrated on the surface.

“I thought that the fish tank was exploding,” said Trent McGgy, 38, from Orange, who was in bed as he watched “Ferres Poiller's vacation day” when he felt a prosperity.

After rushing to see that the 360 ​​-gallon aquarium was intact and that the Naisi fish and other stranger was not injured, and he rushed to Radit to find out the source of noise.

He said: “I wish I knew that the sound mutation was coming because I would have gone out for a better experience.”

Al -Hasherja originated from the Spacex Dragon capsule, which was re -inserted the atmosphere, according to the participation of X of the Elon Musk Space Agency.

“Dragon will also announce its arrival with a short sound mutation before it is launched in the Pacific Ocean,” Spacex was published about an hour before reporting the mutation. The account said that the capsule was to make its entrance at 10:44 pm on Saturday.

Dragon goes on the right path to re -enter the Earth's atmosphere and slide on the southern coast of California near Oceanside at about 10: 44 pm PT pic.twitter.com/i4dg7uzu0

– Spacex (Spacex) May 25, 2025

The non -appointed spacecraft has transferred about 6,700 pounds of crew supplies, equipment and other resources to the International Space Station, according to NASA. It was canceled from the International Space Station at approximately 9:05 am on Friday before its journey to California coast started.

Share via additional participation options

A sound mutation has been heard throughout Los Angeles where a spacex cargo ship lit up the night sky.

Pomes has become a source of weight for people living near the Vandenberg Space Base in Santa Barbara, where officials of Spacex and the American space force admitted that missile firing and landing were causing regular covers.

“We woke up several times a week,” said Brock Hevlin, 37, from Camarelo. “When you reach a deep sleep, it is like a big boom – the walls shake, the windows shake, and the dogs begin to bark. They wake up on the explosion, mainly.”

Last year, military officials rejected calls to reduce the sound mutations coming from SpaceX missiles in the region, which are increasing in the frequency. Musk said it was planning to launch more than 90 missiles from the base by 2026.

“When you wake up in the middle of the night, your heart begins in the race – oh my God, what is this?” He said. “Then your mind finally becomes clear: it's Spacex again. Then you have to go to sleep.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2025-05-24/spacex-dragon-sonic-boom-los-angeles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos