New Hampshire an earthquake disturbed New England, northern Boston





Today's earthquake in the orange star in the colored circles hit this map. Photo: Usgs

A new earthquake south of New Hampshire hit the area north of Boston in New England. According to USGs, at 1:46 pm this afternoon, a 1.6 -sealing earthquake hit 7.6 km near Greenland, New Hampsheer, South and West Portsmouth, New Hamebeshire.

While some people have reported their feeling of the earthquake or hearing it to USGs, the earthquake was so weak that it did not cause any damage or injuries.

According to USGs, earthquakes that are 2.0 or less by people are rarely feeling, but once they exceed 2.0, more and more people can feel it. While the damage is possible with the events of 3.0 size or larger, the large damage and losses do not usually occur until the size of the seismic event rises to 5.5 or a larger classification event.

People in New England, and in their geological extension south through Long Island, have been hurt and have suffered from rare damage since colonial times. The devastating earthquakes are hit moderate somewhere in the area every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are almost twice a year. Boston was damaged three times within 28 years in mid -1700, and New York City was damaged in 1737 and 1884. The largest known earthquakes occurred in New England in 1638 (size 6.5) in Vermont or New Hampshire, and in 1755 (5.8) from Cape Ann North East Poston. The head earthquake caused severe damage to the waterfront in Boston. Another earthquake occurred in New England to cause moderate damage in 1940 (size 5.6) in the center of New Hampshire.

In January, it struck an event of 3.8 stronger along the southeastern coast of Mine; He was strong enough to make an update from the National Tsunami Warning Center, although there was no threat to Tsunami.

