Scientists find important details for one of the largest risks of the earth





Imagine two huge pieces of the outer shell of the ground slowly pushing against each other under the ocean. One piece slides below the other – this is called the integration area, and the CASCADIA spread area is one of the most dangerous areas on the ground.

When the merger areas stumble and suddenly slip, it can cause a huge earthquake. These types of earthquakes occur along special cracks called Megathrust errors.





Scientists know that in this area specified in the West Coast error in the United States, the massive earthquakes occurred in the past, and may happen again at any time.

The risks of the Cascadi criticism area

Coastal societies live from North California to British Columbia at the top of the integration area in CashaCADIA, which extends about 600 miles abroad, where the Juan de Voca plate crawls east under North America.

Although the movement is slow-barely width nail nails every year-the stress that it stores can unleash strong earthquakes enough to the horizon cage and send a 100-foot Tsunami race towards the beach.

Geologists calculate that Cascadi's full -length rupture will release more energy in more minutes than all human activities that it consumes in one year.

Geological records show that these giant events are almost every 500 years, or give or take a few hundred. The last one was hit on January 26, 1700, a long time before the skyscrapers and pipeline lines on the coast.

Trees rings, coastal swamps deposits, and stories that original societies have gone through all of them all record a sudden drop of land and the arrival of waves that night.

Modern scientists want to know whether the following rupture will work the length of error or stop at the invisible limits, because this difference separates a disturbing disaster from a disaster.

Listen to the Earth in high accuracy

In the summer of 2021, a 41 -day exploratory trip sailed on the research ship Marcus J. Almost Lingeth Cascadia length, withdraw a set of powerful sound tools.

The equipment that emanates the sound of the low frequency that penetrated the dense rocks, and the echoes of the return of detailed pictures of the structures, emitted more than six miles at the bottom of the sea.

“The models are currently used to use public agencies on a limited range of ancient eighties of the eighties of low quality in the 1980s,” said Susan Carpot, a maritime geophysical scientist at the Lamont Duhret Earth Observatory at the University of Colombia, who led the research.

“Megathrust has a more complex engineering than it was previously assumed. The study provides a new framework for risk assessment and tantami.”

Four sectors of the Cascadia spread area

New photos reveal that Megathrust is not one uninterrupted scar. Instead, at least four distinct sectors are located side by side, dividing the buried mistakes that go towards the coastal line.

Each piece shows its own slope, sediment thickness, and crack patterns that either speed or slow down.

Cover the Tktone scanning and the CASCADIA spread area. Click the image to enlarge. Credit: Victoria University BC

These crossed barriers can weaken shake by preventing a break or in the worst cases, and let the error spoil in one huge event.

“We cannot say that this certainly means that only individual sectors will be torn, or that the whole thing will definitely go once,” said Harold Topin, a geophysic scientist at Washington University and co -author of the study. “But this is upgrading the evidence for a fragmented rupture.”

Vancouver – Washington Wild Card

One slice requires special attention. It runs from the southern Vancouver to the mouth of the Colombia River, and shows a significant smooth connection as the ocean plate slides under North America.

Smoothness leaves less natural speed bumps, so stress can travel further before stalling.

Computer models indicate that a complete fracture of this extension can push the severity of one unit shaking on the modified Mercalli scale via PUGET SOUND.

In this region, the interface also decreases shackles, which means that the section capable of rupture may extend under the Olympic Peninsula and closer to cities such as Seattle and Takoma. This engineering can be translated directly directly into stronger vibration on the ground.

Lessons from Japan

When a similar error failed in Japan on March 11, 2011, the coastal defenses created for the smaller earthquake demonstrated that it was not identical to the tsunami who flooded Fukushima Dychi.

Although CASCADIA has its own personality, the Japanese tragedy has shown how it could surprise the clip that is not appreciated by engineers and emergency planners.

This earthquake also highlighted how interlocking infrastructure failure – energy loss and roads flooded and chemical spills – exaggerate human losses after a long period of disassociating.

With new CASCADIA Maps on hand, agencies can improve computer simulations that test bridges, hospitals and energy corridors against reasonable shaking patterns and wave height.

These results liquidate the revised construction codes and the growing earthquake network in the northwestern Pacific Ocean.

Earthquakes and tsunami

While the journey captured the roughness and bottom of the sea, translating these details into wave expectations will take more numbers.

“For a dangerous tsunami, this is still a continuous work,” said Keelin Wang, a researcher in the geological survey in Canada who did not participate in the study.

The Wang team is already feeding the new depth profiles in models that calculate whether the sea floor will rise up or down during various forms of rupture.

Neskowin Ghost Forest on the coast of Oregon. Around 1700, the CASCADIA cutting area launched a 9th powerful earthquake to suddenly drowning the coastal line. As the Earth was dropped, the sea water was flooded and the flourishing Sitka Spruce forest drowned almost immediately. The ocean bury the trunks of trees in the sand and clay, while preserving them for several centuries. Click the image to enlarge.

A separate group will convert this movement into tsunami expectations, and emergency managers will use the results to update the escape methods published on the pillars of the Brukins to Port Alberani.

Many coastal population exercises annual evacuation exercises with sirens every March.

Preparations for the integration area in CASCADIA

No world can predict the upcoming Cascada earthquake day, but the possibility of practical decisions.

The updated risk maps will inform the location of the vertical evacuation towers, and how to adjust schools, which extend on the highway that deserves seismic promotions first.

Residents can take simple steps today: belt water heaters, heavy furniture secure, keep an emergency kit, and know the difference between smartphone alert and tsunami alarm.

By dealing with flexibility, routine, instead of distant fear, societies have a better chance to decline when finally closed panels.

The full study was published in the Science Advances magazine.

——

——

