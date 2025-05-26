A huge tsunami wave of 1000 feet can reach the entire United States: the entire study: the study





Imagine a wall of water with a length of about 1000 feet rushing to the coast of your nation with a train that cannot be stopped, no time for running, and no time to prepare. This may seem like an opening scene of the Hollywood disaster, but in reality, it is a very real disaster that is taken seriously by researchers. While the idea of ​​”Mega-Tsunami” may look like science fiction, geologist and disaster experts have warned of the potential threat. Suddenly, within minutes of the operating event. The entire cities can be eliminated, and the floods can be expanded overnight, and it will take years, if not contracts. A new study from Virginia Tech has brought this disturbing possibility to the spotlight, and revealed what could happen if the huge earthquake has reached a specific error line from the northwest of the Pacific. Surprisingly, the threat is not only theoretical, but it is supported by centuries of seismic history and supported by modern research.

What does the theory suggest

A recent study published in the facts of the National Academy of Sciences by Geology at Virginia Tech has caused awareness about the possibility of a devastating mega tsunami if a strong earthquake struck the Caskadia's criticism. This error line, which runs about 700 miles from North California to British Columbia, is one of the most active seismic areas in North America. Researchers warn that there is a 15 % chance of an 8.0 earthquake that struck the area during the next fifty years. In the event of such an earthquake, parts of the coastal line can sink up to 6.5 feet. The author Tina Dura, an assistant professor in the Geographic Science Department in Virginia Tech, spoke about the long -term effects of this event. She said in a press release, “The expansion of coastal flooding after the spread of the spread in Cascadi has not been determined before, and the effects necessary for the use of lands may increase significantly from the healing schedule.” Cities such as Seattle and Portland may have catastrophic damage. Even the areas in places beyond that, such as Alaska and Hawaii, are not clear from the potential influence of the tremendous catastrophe, due to its history in the tsunami and volcanic activity. Hawaii was a witness to the old Mega-Tsunamis caused by the collapsed volcanic slopes, including a 1000-feet wave hit Lanai about 105,000 years ago. Unlike the typical tsunami, which may produce only a few feet waves, Mega-Tsunamis can reach hundreds of feet or even travel a mile. Do not leave the speed and size of such waves a little time to warn or evacuate, which makes early alert systems decisive but still insufficient in some cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/etimes/trending/a-massive-tsunami-wave-as-tall-as-1000-feet-might-soon-hit-and-wipe-out-the-entire-us-study/articleshow/121391183.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos