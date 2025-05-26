



Telkom Indonesia announced on Friday that it is cooperating with Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to develop a seismic discovery system that combines the underneath underneath infrastructure from Telkom and DAS Voice sensor technology.





According to UGM, DAS technology mainly converts visual cables into sensors that can detect seismic waves – in particular, the basic waves that appear earlier in the destroyed secondary waves. This allows the discovery of earthquakes in real time. In conjunction with spatial geographical systems, this can provide early warnings from a few seconds to minutes before the main shock occurs, giving societies in the coastal areas exposed to disasters is an important time to implement evacuation and early rescue measures.

Telkom said that technology also enables it to better monitor its marine cables for the disturbances caused by both natural activities such as earthquakes and human activities such as shipping and fishing.

With the occurrence of sea cable disorders often ranges between 15 and 17 times a year, Das Tech Telkom will enable increased operational efficiency and provide preventive protection for under the surface infrastructure.

“This cooperation is a very important synergy step because it provides direct benefits to society through the early warning system, in addition to a strategic possibility to support the security of the underwater cable assets from Telkom,” he said in a statement.

Telkom said it would initially test DAS technology on the surface of the sea between the islands in frequent seismic activity on the western and southern coasts in Indonesia before extending it to other regions.

Telkom and UGM have also collected a cooperative protocol so that data from the project can be used frankly for research and general policy to strengthen the national system of Indonesia to deal better with disasters in a more integrated and responsive way.

The Telkom-AugM project is the latest effort to convert underneath communication cables into seismic detection devices and climate transformations.

Subse Subse ASN cables signed a deal with the Vanu'u -based communication infrastructure company, in January 2024 for the design, manufacture and deployment of “Tamtam” cable under the surface of the sea that will be operated from the new Vanu'u and Cledonia, which will also be provided with a “climate change contract” to enable the actual time monitoring of seismic activities The detection of effective tsunami.

In September 2024, ASN said it will cooperate with NanomeTrics for seismic devices and the RBR environmental monitoring company to integrate climate change technology into Tamtam cable and other surface cables.

