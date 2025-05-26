



The blameful prediction that was made in Manga for the first time a quarter of a century before a dramatic fall in holiday reservations to Japan from several Asian countries.

According to what was reported, flight reservations to Japan decreased from some of the main tourism markets, where some falls were linked to the future that I saw, a Japanese graphic novel based on the dreams of the “Prophet” of its author, Rio Tatsuki.

The cover of the origin, published in 1999, refers to a “great disaster” that occurred in March 2011 – a history of Japan witnessed a deadly earthquake and a tonne. In a new edition containing additional materials published in 2021, Tatsuki said that the next main catastrophe will happen on July 5, 2025. Its demand from the exciting social media posts that warn people against moving away from Japan.

Although there is no scientific basis for the demands that feed online speculation, Ahlam Tatsuki has granted credibility through its previous signal to March 2011, when an earthquake and Tsunami killed more than 18,000 people in northeastern Japan and hit the triple collapse in Fukushima Dishey.

Japanese Manga Comedy Future I saw him. Photo: The future that I saw

The effect of its recent prediction is more than others in South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, who used the front data to measure the effect on flight reservations. She said that the average reservations from Hong Kong decreased by 50 % on an annual basis, adding that those between late June and early July had decreased by up to 83 %.

Hong Kong Travel Agency said the manga had already affected holiday plans for people, with Japan's reservations during the spring to half of last year.

The Great Airlines at Pay Bay said it was at first confused that the reservations for the spring were less than in previous years, given that the demand was usually high during the season of watching cherry flowers in Japan and Easter holidays in Hong Kong.

“We expected about 80 % of the seats, but the actual reservations reached only 40 %,” Hiroki Eto'o, General Manager of the airline’s office in Japan, told the Ashai Shimbon newspaper recently.

The airline – along with Hong Kong airlines – reduced services to Japan, even when officials defended travelers to ignore rumors. Yoshihero Murray, Miaji's ruler – one of the three most difficult governorates on the 2011 disaster – said the baseless story began to affect tourism on the region and people's invokes to ignore it.

This trend is not simultaneously with a tourist boom that has witnessed records of people visiting Japan since the end of the Covid-19s. 3.9 million people visited them in April, with the encouragement of the weakest yen, while the government hopes that the annual number will grow to 60 million by the end of the contract.

The public broadcaster NHK said that the manga had gave birth to more than 1,400 video clips on YouTube – which was seen together more than 100 meters – some of which added to a feeling of warning with a Perkin -pulse and a meteorite. She added that the published version had sold nearly one million copies.

Japan is one of the most earthquakes in the world because of its excessive “fire loop” in the Pacific Ocean. But experts point out that it is impossible to predict the time and location of earthquakes.

The concern that the country can be amazed soon through a major earthquake that intensified it last August, when then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a journey abroad after seismologists warned that the danger of the “huge” that occurs off the country's Pacific coast has increased after a previous earthquake.

In April, a government business squad said an earthquake up to 9 in the Nankai basin, located off the Pacific coast of Japan, will kill the largest number of 298,000 people and destroy more than two million buildings, adding that there is an opportunity of approximately 80 % in such an earthquake that occurs in the next thirty years.

Meanwhile, Tatsuki warned people not to literally take her predictions. In an interview with him recently with Mainichi Shimbun, the artist said she was happy because her work raised awareness of the need to prepare for natural disasters, but he added: “It is important not to be unnecessarily affected … and listen to the opinions of experts.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/may/26/japanese-manga-earthquake-prediction-travel-bookings-japan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos