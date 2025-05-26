



The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Commission of the African Union (AU) today have renovated their long -standing strategic partnership by signing an updated memorandum of understanding (Mou) at the Martins 78. World Health Assembly in Geneva. This renovated agreement confirms a joint commitment to improve health security, universal health covering and sustainable development on the African continent at a time of unprecedented financial challenges in the global health scene. Furthermore, it emphasizes the leadership of the African Union in encouraging collective actions, including partnerships and regional resistance, and is positioned by the Ministry of Health, Humanitarian Affairs and the Social Development of the Commission at the heart of effort to implement the Continent Health Policy. The agreement was signed by her Ambassador of Excellency now Adomaa Twum-amaah, Commissioner for Health and Social Development, on behalf of his excellence, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairman of the African Union Commission, and Dr. Tedro Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the director-General. Indicates a decisive moment for primary health care and universal health coverage. TWUMAH Commissioner emphasized the strategic importance of the AU agreement and leadership of the African health landscape: “This agreement denotes a new chapter in AU – which cooperates. Working more closely, we can better respond to our population's health needs and ensure that no one is lagging behind. The African Union prices that is a central and leading role in global health and is looking forward to deepening this strategic partnership in support of our divided goals. Continuing on the basis of MOU for 2019, the renovated agreement simplifies and strengthens cooperation in all au entities. It harmonizes the efforts in the support of African health priorities and sets the stage for increased cooperation between WHO AU. It is also confirmed by who is the central technical and normative leading role in global and regional health and its commitment to support for AU and its institutions in achieving the goals of sustainable development related to health. “This renewed agreement comes at a critical time because reducing bilateral help threatens the health of millions in Africa,” said Dr. Tedros. “This reflects our determination to translate our partnership into tangible results for the people of Africa and the state of support to leave behind an era of addiction to help and transition to sustainable confidence. We are proud to be with the African Union in leading the health priorities of the continent.” Memorandum outlines five key areas of cooperation: strengthening health systems : including regulatory harmonization, support for local pharmaceutical production, traditional medicine, domestic health financing, labor development and digital health innovation;

: including regulatory harmonization, support for local pharmaceutical production, traditional medicine, domestic health financing, labor development and digital health innovation; Reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent (RMCAH) : with a continuous support for the campaign of accelerated decrease in Mothers' mortality decrease in Africa (Carmma Plus 2021–2030) and improvement of the previewed addis ababa on immunization (ADI);

: with a continuous support for the campaign of accelerated decrease in Mothers' mortality decrease in Africa (Carmma Plus 2021–2030) and improvement of the previewed addis ababa on immunization (ADI); The prevention and control of the disease : supporting the implementation of the au frame on infectious and non -consistent diseases, including efforts to stop AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria; eliminate neglected tropical diseases (NTD); and solve the burden of viral hepatitis in accordance with the strategies of WHO;

: supporting the implementation of the au frame on infectious and non -consistent diseases, including efforts to stop AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria; eliminate neglected tropical diseases (NTD); and solve the burden of viral hepatitis in accordance with the strategies of WHO; food and food safety : Strengthening the Nutrition Program with the implementation of the African Nutrition Strategy 2015-2025 and related WHO strategies; and

: Strengthening the Nutrition Program with the implementation of the African Nutrition Strategy 2015-2025 and related WHO strategies; and Emergency health: By strengthening common answers to humanitarian crises, conflicts and emergency cases associated with climate. The time of the renewed agreement is significant. It reflects the elevated voice of the African Union in global health management – reinforced by membership in the G20 – and emphasizes who is underway as a key role as a reliable technical and operational partner. The renewed Mou indicates new momentum for regional and multilateral cooperation to resolve the most important health challenges in Africa and achieve significant, permanent results on the continent. For further information: Professor Julio Rakotonin | Director | Health Department, Humanitarian Issues and Social Development | The African Union Commission | E-mail [email protected] Mrs. Stéphanie Seydoux | Director | DG Multilateral jobs | World Health Organization | E-mail [email protected]

