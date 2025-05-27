Here is how Japanese tourism faces a decrease in the manga -based earthquake, all you need to know





The tourism industry in Japan is currently facing a big setback, as travelers from different Asian countries rethink their travel plans after the viral spread of manga forecasting about a large earthquake expected in July 2025. This prediction, which was extracted from Manga in 1999 entitled “The Future” that I saw by Ryo Tatsuki, which was returning to social media, escalates from Approured Widespread.

The manga prophecy and its impact

In the reprinting of a manga in 2021, the story filmed a devastating earthquake that struck the area between Japan and the Philippines on July 5, 2025. Although it is completely fiction, this scenario has quickly gained a traction on the Internet, which increases anxiety and contribute to a sharp decrease in travel reservations to Japan. For example, Hong Kong travel reservations decreased by up to 83 % for the period that extends in late June to early July. Many airlines, including major airlines in the bay and Harg Kong, responded by reducing the number of flights to Japanese destinations, which reflects the decrease in the request of passengers.

Official responses and expert opinions

Japanese government officials and seismic experts refused to firmly firm the manga expectations, repeating that earthquake prediction is still scientifically impossible. They have urged public and potential travelers to rely only on the information verified from reliable scientific and governmental sources. The governor of Miaji, a sensitive area of ​​seismic activity, also reassured both the population and visitors that there is no reliable threat linked to the list of manga. However, the widespread fear caused by the story still affects travelers ’decisions.

Tourism trends before and after prediction

Before the interest caused by the manga returned, Japan was suffering from a strong recovery in tourism, as international expatriates reached record levels in early 2025. This height was promising to the country's economy, which relies heavily on tourism for revenues and employment. However, the recent decline in reservations puts this momentum at risk, which raises concerns about the economic effects on local communities and companies that depend on the spending of visitors. Airlines and travel agencies monitor the reservation trends closely and adjust their schedules accordingly to managing the volatile demand.

The role of the media and social platforms

The return of manga highlights the strong impact of social media and digital platforms in shaping public perceptions and behaviors. Although prediction is unfounded through data, it has found an audience that inflated the narration, explaining how wrong information can spread quickly in the digital age. This issue embodies the challenges facing the authorities in combating rumors and providing clear and reliable information in the media scene where it acquires the exciting content often prominent.

Restore confidence in the tourism sector in Japan

With the peak of the summer travel season approaching, the tourism industry in Japan is facing the decisive task of restoring the confidence of the public and reassuring the travelers. Government agencies and stakeholders in the industry are actively working to confront wrong information by publishing realistic updates and emphasizing strong safety measures in Japan. The situation emphasizes the exact balance between the strength of the media novels and the need for official communication to maintain confidence in international travel destinations.

The effect of imagination on tourism in the real world

While predicting the earthquake rooted in the manga imagination lacks any scientific basis, its consequences on the Japanese tourism industry are indescribable. This incident is a flagrant reminder of how the influence of accounts that depend on the media-especially those that spread through social channels-greatly on public feelings and economic activity.

In the coming months, the travel and tourism sector in Japan will need to focus on rebuilding its image, enhancing confidence, and encouraging new and returning visitors to explore the rich culture, history and natural beauty in the country without fear. Experience also highlights the importance of effective communication and pre -emptive participation in an era that information – and wrong information – can travel quickly like tourists themselves.

