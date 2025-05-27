Uncategorized
Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly-day update: May 26 2025
Countries approve of significant resolution for the future without lead
Member States also acknowledged that exposure to dangerous chemicals and pollution contributes to over 9 million premature deaths annually- one of six at a global level- with disproportionate effect on population in vulnerable situations, especially children, pregnant women and communities in low and medium-sized countries.
Member States are invited to reduce exposure to dangerous chemicals, such as lead, live, permanent organic pollutants and chemicals that fit into endocrine, integrating health into politics and environmental regulations and improvement of waste management systems, including the increasing challenges associated with plastic and e-cost pollution.
The countries have committed themselves to a folder of the chemical paths and improvement of national capacity and global cooperation through multilateral agreements such as the global chemical framework, the Murkur Mercury, Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Convention.
Who will consult the countries and translate the EB156 resolution (32) into a global action plan to alleviate lead and continue to provide technical assistance and guidelines in strengthening the health sector leadership, to protect communities from health risks that can be prevented from dangerous chemicals, waste and pollution.
By adopting the EB156 (32) and recognizing the exposure of lead and other chemicals, waste and pollution as threats of health, Member States have taken decisive measures according to resolving environmental determinants and root causes of poor health, progress of health and achieving the goals of sustainable development.
- Influence of chemicals, waste and pollution on human health A78/4
- EB156/2025/REC/1
- EB156 (32)
Member States agree on a new global traditional medicine strategy for 2025-2034
Members of the World Health Assembly agreed on the new WHO WHO global medicine strategy to develop practices of traditional, complementary and integrative medicine based on evidence in the next decade in the next decade. Coming to this strategy, Member States discussed key components for involvement, such as establishing a robust basis of evidence for traditional medicine practices, developing mechanisms for regulation and safety, creating integrated health services to the necessary and ensuring qualified practitioners.
With this strategy, Member States explicitly recognized not only the role of the traditional knowledge of indigenous peoples, but also to support their rights, promoting environmental sustainability and preserving biodiversity in the context of TCIM.
According to the 2025-2034 strategy, which will help the Member States to strengthen the evidence of the evidence for TCIM, strengthening safety, quality and efficiency and, if necessary, facilitates its integration into health systems, at the same time optimizing the cooperation of the intergers.
The implementation and monitoring of the strategy are key elements. Who will support Member States in the implementation and adaptation of the strategy, providing guidelines and technical assistance as needed.
This new strategy aims to unlock the full potential of TCIM to improve global health and well-being in the context of sustainable development goals and universal health coverage (UHC).
World Birthday Day approved as a Mandate Global Health Campaign
Supporting the urgent need to act at premature birth, Member States agreed to announce the World War II Day as an official health campaign of WHO. The campaign will complement the efforts to improve prevention of premature birth and ensure saving health care for babies born wounds or small.
Toorants are defined as births that occur before 37 completed weeks of pregnancy. Related complications, which include breathing difficulties, as well as infections and hypothermia, are the leading cause of death among children at the age of 5. Those who survive can face significant and long -term disability and sick health.
The resolution also calls on countries to invest in proven interventions with a great influence of special units for newborns, care of the mother Kengur and family support-which improve the results for babies born wounds or small.
The campaign was approved as part of a discussion on the global strategy for the health of women, children and adolescents (2016-2030) and is aligned with Last year's resolution accelerate progress in improving mothers, newborns and a child.
Member States agree with actions engaged in the health influences of the nuclear war
The countries agreed on a resolution called “Nuclear War effects on public health”. The resolution was suggested by Burkina Faso, Ecuador, Fiji, Guatemala, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Marshall Islands, Micronesia (Federatured States), New Zealand, Peru, Samoa and Vanuatu. This emphasizes serious health risks that represents nuclear weapons and reaffirms who is the constitutional principle that health is fundamental to peace and security.
Reminding the past of WHO and UN's resolution and reports, the resolution emphasizes the long-standing recognition of devastating health and environmental consequences of the nuclear war. Nuclear war would have catastrophic consequences for human health-and direct and long-term. At a UN meeting in September 2024, Member States raised an alarm because of the growing threat of nuclear conflict, calling it an existential risk of humanity and confirmed its commitment to complete nuclear disarming.
The new resolution requires the CEO of WHO to update earlier reports on the influence of nuclear war on health and health care systems, cooperate with relevant stakeholders and UN bodies, and report to the World Health Assembly by 2029. It is also encouraged by Member States to support this work, in accordance with their national contexts and legal frameworks, admitting that it is a survival on global health.
Assembly to view reports on sub -state and forged medical products in 2026.
The countries have approved the decision to provide additional time to finalize the report on the fourteenth meeting of the Memberism of the Member State (MSM) in connection with the global threats of health that represent the medical products of Llkdard and Falsified (SF). The final report will now be filed with seventy -ninth ninth Health Assembly in 2026, through 158 sessions of the Executive Board.
This decision follows the request of the MSM Board of Directors for more time to consider special recommendations from independent evaluation 2023, especially those concerning potential audits in the format of the mechanism. Which actively supports this procedure by providing both legal and operational guidelines.
Given that 1 in 10 drugs in low and medium -sized countries are fit or forged, and economic losses range from 75 to 200 billion per year, the role is high. The SF incidents almost tripled between 2019 and 2023, worsened by Internet distribution, poor regulatory supervision and supervision and humanitarian crises.
Established by resolution I65.19 In 2012, MSM served as a stone foundation of the Global WHO strategy, allowing countries to cooperate in preventing, discovering and responding to SF medical products. The 2023 estimate reaffirmed the relevance of the mechanism and emphasized its unique role in global coordination. However, he also called for improvements, including regional engagement, wider cooperation between stakeholders and improved operational agility.
Who reiterated his complete commitment to the strengthening of the mechanism as the cornerstone of global health security, calling for further engagement from the government, pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, donors and civil society.
Flags of the State of Observer not members
The envoys have decided that “the flags of the observer state of not members in the United Nations are erected in the World Health Organization … and does not represent the status of a Member State in the World Health Organization.” The discussion particularly focused on the fact that the Palestinian flag was erected on WHO, as a state of an observer who is not a member, and quoted the UN 20.15 resolution as the basis for the flag that will be raised there.
Considering the withdrawal of a Member State
It was a request for the Executive Board, at its meeting in January 2026, to consider the withdrawal of Argentina and submit a report on it seventy -ninth health care assembly.
