



“The earthquake speculation is definitely a negative impact on Japanese tourism and will temporarily slow down,” said Eric Zhu, Bloomberg Intelligence and Defense Intelligence analyst. “Travelers follow a reverse approach to risks, given a large number of other short distance options in the region.”

The future that I saw is predicting that Tsunami will strike Japan in July 2025.

ZHU expects more airlines to feel some pain in the next few months based on current reservation patterns and expected flight loads.

Cathay Pacific Airlines may be especially at risk due to its high exposure to the Japanese tourism market. Zhou said in a note that the group, which includes Hong Kong Express, plans to devote nearly five seats scheduled to Japan to the northern fall, making it the largest international market for airlines.

The work of Tatsuki – the future that I saw – depends on a dream in which the Japanese archipelago is overwhelmed and affects Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. The rumors were also fueling by the prominent Master Hong Kong Shui, which surpasses the predictions to a large online follow -up and urged holidays to avoid Japan.

Others have confiscated in a report issued by a Japanese governmental earthquake business that has long watched a seismic activity along the Nankai basin and this raised the risk of a huge earthquake that could lead to a 30 -meter tsunami within the next thirty years to about 80 percent.

For its part, Tatsuki, a retired now and still lives in Japan, said that the high level of attention reflects the increasing awareness of disasters.

“I, I, want to take precautions such as storing storage supplies in preparation for disasters and confirming the evacuation methods when going out,” she said in a statement.

“I intend to remain vigilant on a daily basis as we approach July 2025.”

