The CASCADIA spread is slightly different from researchers' belief. Here is what this means for “The Big One”





Although the risks may be different, this does not mean that the risk is less, according to researchers.

Seattle-The newly released research led by the University of Washington (UW) showed that the assumed feature scientists were present along the CASCADIA starting area in places.

What does this mean for “The Big One?” This is what many call a catastrophic an expected earthquake in the non -far -long future when the Juan de Voca plate slides below the continent of North America.

The new results show that the tsunami risk may be different, albeit less, in places along the integration area. This is due to the lack of “Megasplay”, which he previously believed was running from Vancouver to the borders of Oregon California.

The Megasplay error is branched up from the integration area, and in the case of “The Big One”, which would raise the sea floor, replacing a huge amount of water near the coast.

However, in 2021, a multi -launching group, including a UW Madeeine Lucas PhD student, conducted an exploratory journey at sea on a ship capable of “photographing seismic reflection”, which allowed researchers to see what the integration area looked under maritime miles.

What they found was surprising.

“There was not a lot of evidence of” Megasplay “,” said Harold Topyin, director of the seismic network in the Pacific Ocean in the northwest and UW professor. “There are places where there is an active error that matches this type of position and description, but not everywhere.”

Lucas and Topin co -authored a paper in Seismica, the earthquake magazine, which the pendant reviewed about the results.

Topin said this discovery is a major change in the way the researchers will now think about the outer structure of the CASCADIA spread area, and what are the most likely scenarios of the tsunami risks in the wake of the catastrophic earthquake.

“One of the mistakes that extends the entire length (in the integration area) that produces a type of uniform tsunami that strikes the coastal line,” said Topin.

Future models that predict what can happen in the aftermath of “The Big One” may need more aspirations to predict the risks of tsunami, the region, depending on the region.

There are places where watermelon errors are located along the CASCADIA spread area, and for these sites, a tsunami may not change much. In southern Washington, near Graz Harbor Province, around the Wellaba Bay area, it can send an error linking a tsunami heading towards the coast within 10 minutes or so.

But the northern regions may have more time to respond than he previously thought. In these places, a tsunami may arise between 20 to 50 miles west.

“This is the difference between, for example, perhaps nine or 10 minutes from the earthquake to a tsunami that strikes coastal societies, to something more like 20 to 30 minutes,” said Tobin.

The researchers operate new models with updated information about the CASCADIA spread area, which may give a clearer look on how to play this Megasplay in “The Big One”. The process is expected to be revealed during the next year or two.

