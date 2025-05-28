



U kyi (the name has been changed to protect identity), sitting in his tent in a Mandalay earthquake relief

Two months after the strong earthquakes that were struck in the middle of Myanmar in March 2025, tens of thousands of people are still living in temporary camps – such as those covering a football field in Mandalay. While the seasonal wind season waving, the days are hot, nights bring rain, and the land is wet with uncertainty.

Among the 65 -year -old UK camp (name has been changed), who lived under the roof of a two -month plastic tent. The earthquake took the safety of his home – but not its independence.

“It is really difficult here,” he says, sitting in a straight position under the roof of the low shelter. “Last night fell, and I couldn't sleep. I had to sit overnight because the water leaked.”

Despite the pain in his knees and struggles with high blood pressure, he continues to manage his sponsorship. “My brother's family is close, but they are busy with their work. I don't want to ask for more help.”

He visits the camp clinic, with the support of the World Health Organization and its health partners, where he receives basic medicines and regular follow -up. “They have given me pain reliefs to blood pressure. It helps me to reach today.”

Health partner, which provides basic healthcare services in a relief camps in Mandalay

In the same camp, a health assistant with a local non -governmental organization describes a wide range of needs he sees every day.

“We are interested in people with chronic diseases, pregnant women, and those who are still recovering from shock injuries,” she says. “But we also see the effects of deep mental health-people are anxious and afraid of another earthquake. Some have lost family members. We offer what we can: psychological first aid, and we are trying to listen. But we need more trained employees and a space for individual support.”

The World Health Organization and its health partners work tirelessly to enhance mental health and psychological and social support in the areas affected by crises-but the need is still great. There is an urgent need for more resources to expand consulting and raise awareness and care for people who deal with sadness, fear and uncertainty.

Ko Maung (the original name of privacy and protection has been changed) sitting in its temporary tent in the Mandalay earthquake camp

A few tents, Ko MAUG (the original name of privacy and protection) has been recovered from the injuries that I left unable to walk. It was inside a mosque when it collapsed during the earthquake. He was injured in the spine and its arms. It now regains strength day by day.

“Even sitting for a long time makes my leg shaking,” he says. “But I started eating myself again, and my daughter helps me in everything else.” Despite the hardship, he smiles when the Medical Red Cross team and clinic employees mention. “They treated me. The wound on my head heals without stitches.”

Still, face challenges. Without a wheelchair or walking help, navigation is still difficult. “Aside from it, I don't need much,” he says quietly. “It is only enough to continue moving.”

The mobile health clinic for the World Health Organization, which provides basic health care services to the affected population in Mandalay

Through through the World Health Organization and its local health partners, critical services such as U KYI and Ko MAUG – where they continue to continue recovery and care despite displacement.

It aims to restore basic services and enhance the elasticity of societies affected by the earthquake. More than 3,100 mothers and the births received support by distributing clean delivery groups and mother packages. To help prevent disease outbreaks and reduce public health risk in temporary and crowded living conditions, which provided emergency response groups that reached 50,000 people in coordination with local health teams.

For people with chronic conditions and physical restrictions, who support access to non -infectious drugs (NCDS) and auxiliary devices, with the aim of reaching 18,000 beneficiaries across affected areas. This support aims to help individuals manage conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes to restore access to regular treatment, critical movement for daily life and long -term recovery. By distributing mental health and psychological and social support (MHPSS) IEC materials and practical guidelines, which help more than 61,000 individuals affected by earthquakes-including workers and volunteers in the front lines-build knowledge and skills to manage stress, deal with trauma, increase flexibility and maintain mental welfare during recovery.

But with the start of the rain in the fall, the needs change and grow.

In camps like this, people's flexibility is clear – but flexibility alone is not enough. Recovery requires more than a temporary shelter; This depends on access to health care, continuity of treatment, mental health support, and the ability to live in dignity. Through the support provided, the World Health Organization and its partners hope to protect healthy health and dignity and restore strength to recover. Those who continue to work with all partners through an approach to the region so that health remains part of a basic set of services and solutions, as well as safe housing and decent sanitation.

To learn more about who supports, please click here.

Please follow more stories on a Facebook page.

🎥 Watch two months: How the elderly deals with relief camps from the Myanmar earthquake

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/myanmar/news/feature-stories/detail/healing-in-the-open–stories-of-strength-and-recovery-after-the-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos