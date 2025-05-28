More than 200 buildings damaged after the M6.0 earthquake





M6.0 M6.0 Bengkollo Province, Sumatra, Indonesia struck at 19:52 UAE time on May 22 (02:52 local time on May 23). The Epicalter Center is 43 km (27 miles) southwest of Bengkulu, at a depth of 84 km (52 ​​miles).

The Indonesian Meteorological Agency, Climate Science, and Geophysics (BMKG) initially reported M6.3, but later reviewed the M6.0. The USGS (USGS) was recorded as M5.7 at a depth of 68 km (42 miles). Depending on the data provided by the Page USGs, about 97,000 people felt the vibration force, 509,000 moderate, and 2 856 000 light.

According to the geophysics station in the BMKG Kpahiang, the earthquake was caused by deformation inside the shell under the Earth's crust. The tremors were felt almost all over the entire province, with modified MRCalli intensity levels (MMI) ranging from III to VI. There was no risk of tsunami.

Epicient of M6.0 (BMKG) / M5.7 (USGs) an earthquake in Sumatra, Indonesia on May 22, 2025. credit: Tw / Sam, Google

The earthquake caused structural damage to 206 structures, including 140 housing units, through the city of Bengkolo, Central Bengkolo Regency, north of Bengkolo, and Sloma Regency.

“We have published teams to evaluate the affected areas, specifically in the village of Bitongan, at the Raflesia Griiya ASRI residential complex. Among the 35 affected houses, eight damaged,” said Mesteloun Sodic, head of the Bengkolo Passarnas office.

General infrastructure was also affected, including two schools, two mosques and one office for sub -sections and a single community meeting hall. Central Bangkolo Regency has reported damage to the early childhood education facility (Paud).

Some injuries were reported; However, no death was confirmed as of May 27.

The earthquake occurred along the active western coast in Sumatra, which is part of the ring in the Pacific.

Exposure to the estimated population rocked the credit image: USGs

