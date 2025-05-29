



Nearly 300,000 Chinese students in the United States are now facing a sudden legal form, as the Trump administration begins, during the era of Foreign Minister Marco Rubio, to nullify visas and tighten scrutiny in a new aggressive policy targeting relations with the Chinese Communist Party and sensitive academic fields.

The comprehensive campaign – announced on Wednesday – represents a seismic shift in the American student visa policy. Rubio said that the Foreign Ministry “will enhance the audit” for all future requests from China and Hong Kong, with a new dates for student visas and exchange.

The decision strikes heavily. Chinese students constitute nearly a quarter of all international students in the United States, and their sudden exclusion not only threatens academic lives and dreams, but is the financial lifestyle of American universities. Full international students now face huge budget gaps, discounts in potential programs, and poor research financing.

“This is not just a visa policy – it is an academic and economic earthquake,” said one of the senior admission officials at a public public university.

The effects of the ripples of oppression extend beyond the walls of the campus. Students in the United States describe the increasing fear and confusion, as some are preparing to leave in the middle of the degree. Many say they feel unfairly called that they are threats to national security, and others fear revenge against speaking them.

“I am not a politician. I came to study robots. Now I don't know if I was going to be deported next week,” said a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Politics refers to the dangers of national security from alleged communist party relations and “critical areas” of study, but it provides some definitions – with fears of arbitrary enforcement. Civil freedom groups warn that academic freedom and freedom of expression may be side effects, especially for active students in the campus protests or human rights campaigns.

China, which had 27,7,98 students in the United States last year, did not officially respond. But diplomats have previously called such discriminatory measures and warned that they might cause long educational and cultural stock exchanges.

