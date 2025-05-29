



An extraordinary archaeological discovery appeared in Croatia after the renewal work began in the Cisac City Hall, which was damaged by the 6.4 Magin earthquake, which was wounded in central Croatia in late December 2020.

During the restoration of the Cisac City Hall, a historical building originally built in 1914, workers and archaeologists discovered well -reserved remains of ancient Roman Odians, a small theater used for musical performances and political gatherings in the Roman era.

The Roman theater is found under the basement of the city hall, and a semi -circular stone structure consisting of three parallel rows of stone blocks with an internal diameter of about 20 meters (about 65 feet) is found. This design is a typical APSIDAL for Roman nails, which are designed to enhance audio of shows.

The Ministry of Culture and Information in Croatia described the discovery as “very valuable”, as it has shed a new light on the urban design and the cultural history of ancient CSKA, the Roman predecessor of modern Sissak.

The old ruins of the ancient Romanian Audion were found under the hall of Cisac. Credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information in Croatia

The Old Siscia, which is located at the Sissak site in the modern era, was an important Roman city with a rich and complex history. About 35 BC was founded on the top of a previous Celtic and Ellery settlement, and Cska initially worked as a Roman military focus. Over time, it turned into a prosperous administrative, economic and cultural center within the Roman Empire. The city's emergence was so briefly one of the four capitals of the Empire, highlighting its strategic and political importance. SISCIA was also noticeable in eliminating its coins, which were widely distributed throughout the empire, indicating its active role in trade and trade. This vibrant history reflects the city's development from a modest settlement to a center of power and culture in the ancient Roman era.

The renovation maintains the parts of the old structure on the site, making it visible under the glass floor installed in the cellar of the city hall. This allows visitors to see the old monuments while exploring the modern building. In addition, the renewal renewed the original decorative elements and the historical appearance of the main entrance, and mixed heritage with functions.

The glass land that displays Roman Odion is still in Croatia. Credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information in Croatia

The photos shared by Croatian officials highlighting the impressive details of the open theater, providing an invaluable glimpse into the rich Roman past in the region. Experts note that this discovery not only enriches the archaeological heritage of Croatia, but also explains how natural events such as earthquakes can reveal the hidden chapters of history.

This wonderful discovery is a reminder that under contemporary cities, the remains of ancient civilizations are still awaiting a rediscovery.

The Ministry of Culture and Information in Croatia

Cover ımeage credit: the Ministry of Culture and Information in Croatia

