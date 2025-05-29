



The initiative provides urgent support for income for earthquake survivors while helping societies to rebuild homes and basic infrastructure through decent work.

South Shan, Myanmar (ILO News)-The International Labor Organization (ILO), along with local partners, launches a quick initiative for work to support early recovery in the earthquake-affected societies around Inle Lake in the southern state of Shan. The initiative provides immediate support to the survivors during the rehabilitation of damaged homes and the basic infrastructure.

It was launched in the last week of May by the International Labor Organization Officer, Young Liu, with senior advisers to develop partnership and mobilization of OKTAVIANTO PASARIBU and other International Labor Organization officials, the program is currently participating 70 local workers in the villages of Than, Kayyar Tao and Ziwat G. Activities include safe removal of debris, rescues building materials, and initial home repairs. This work aims to benefit directly from about 500 people, many of whom lost their homes and ways to live in the wake of March 2025 earthquakes.

“This is the most destructive catastrophe that I have passed in my life,” said Yu Kiar I, a resident of the 59 -year -old village of Zaya, said. “Every home has been destroyed in our village. In the previous floods or seasonal storms, we can always resort to the monastery, but this may even have been severely damaged this time. We have no place to go to and there is no idea how to start again. Support from the International Labor Organization was like the life line.

The work for work for work is part of a strategy for the earthquake in response to the International Labor Organization aimed at restoring its livelihoods, improving flexibility and enhancing decent work through recovery efforts. It is a pilot for a larger program in the town of Nyaung SWE, which aims to create up to 2500 job opportunities and opportunities to develop decent skills for community members who are severely affected by March 2025 earthquakes.

“The intervention range will soon be expanded in other affected areas to create up to 500 decent jobs,” said Yong Liu, ILO, ILO in Myanmar. “Future works will also include rehabilitation of 15 infrastructures for society, including schools, health jobs, rural roads, water points, and pedestrians,” she added.

The program will be expanded in the coming weeks to reach more needy areas. It aims to support about 500 poor families with income support through the immediate job opportunities resulting from the project.

To ensure safety and decent working conditions, the International Labor Organization provides training and professional health standards for all participating workers. Technical support and local government coordination are strengthened to support sustainable and comprehensive recovery.

The International Labor Organization considers that the recovery strategies will only reach its full capabilities if supported through the concrete progress in implementing the recommendations of the International Labor Investigation Committee in its report 2023.

