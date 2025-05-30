



In the world without tobacco, the World Health Organization (WHO) is running a New publication And it calls for governments to urgently prohibit all flavors in tobacco and nicotine products, including cigarettes, bags, whores and e-cigars, to protect young people from addiction and illness. Tastes like menthol, bubble and cotton gums mask the sharpness of tobacco and nicotine products that transform toxic products into bait adapted to young people. The flavors not only make it difficult to indulge in, but are associated with serious lung diseases. Cigarettes, which continue to kill up to half of their users, also come in flavors or can add them flavors. “The flavors stimulate a new wave of addiction and need to be banned,” said Dr. Tedros Adhana Ghebreyesus, the CEO of WHO. “They undermine a decade of progress in tobacco control. Without bold action, a global epidemic of tobacco, which already kills about 8 million people every year, will continue to be guided by addiction trained with attractive flavors.” Publication, taste accessories in tobacco products improve attraction and attraction, reveals that flavors and supplements such as capsules filters and sales capsules to bypass the regulations and indicate new users. Currently: Over 50 countries ban tobacco;

More than 40 countries prohibit e-cigaret sales; 5 Particularly prohibit one-off supplies and 7 forbid the flavors of e-cigarettes; and

The taste accessory remains mainly unregulated. Countries like Belgium, Denmark and Lithuania take measures and seek others to follow. The flavors are the leading reason why young people try to produce tobacco and nicotine. Paired with glittering packaging and marketing on social media, they increased the attraction of nicotine bags, heated tobacco and available ripes into infectious and harmful products, which aggressively target young people. “We watch the generation connect to nicotine through a rubber handbag with flavored bears and a colorful colorful,” said Dr. Rüdiger Krech, who is the director of health promotion. “This is not an innovation, it's manipulation. And we have to stop it.” Who reiterates that tobacco products, including heated tobacco products, expose users to chemicals that cause cancer and should be strictly regulated. AND 2025. A tobacco -free campaign Government, youth activists and civil society leaders who return against interference in the industry. “Your actions change politics and save lives,” said Dr. Krech. With about 8 million deaths associated with tobacco every year, the time for action is now. The flavors and industries that distribute them have no place in the healthy future. Data The role of taste in increasing the attraction of tobacco, nicotine and related products Taste supplements in tobacco products improve attraction and attraction Understanding the design features of tobacco, nicotine and related products and their possible effects Strategies of manipulation and marketing that use tobacco and nicotine industry to promote their products

