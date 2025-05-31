



Rangers and visitors in Okana, which was reopened in the National Park Park.

Visitors watch the lava fountain from “Episode 23” of the continuous Kiloya Berkano eruption on the Okhanna monitoring surface. The deck has been repaired and now reopened to the audience.

Three stone seats were built to resemble the historical seat recovered in its Okha.

The Hawaiian National Park has reopened the summit of the summit after seven years of closing it by earthquakes.

The surveillance surface has been closed in Uekahuna – the highest point on Kilauea – since May 2018.

The deck was damaged, along with the historic Jaghghara Museum in the park and two buildings used by the American Geological Volcano Observatory, due to the 2018 kilo of the eruption of the summit and the collapse of the summit, which sparked thousands of smaller earthquakes over a period of four months.

Due to the decisive damage, the buildings were completely removed, with dismantling in April 2024.

The historical jaggar museum will not be rebuilt. A new field station for the volcano is built in Hawaii near the historic football field by the Kilwa Military Camp.

However, the monitoring surface of fractures has been fixed, along with historical stone walls, and is now open to the public.

“We are pleased to welcome everyone again in Okha,” said Ronda Luo, the supervisor of the Hawaiian Park, Berkano, Ronda Luo in a press release. “We strongly appreciate how the community's understanding and park was during the construction process, and Mahalao are those who made notes on options.”

From uekahuna, which is more than 4000 feet high, one can get a comprehensive vision from halemaʻumaʻu and Mauna Loa, and sometimes a glimpse of the white troprics that risely over the walls of the hole.

Park officials said that the outlines of making the former Jaghjar Museum are still width on the deck, including stones from the original columns to celebrate the historic building.

A new pathway connects the surface surface to the edge of the hole along the edge of Caldira, and the area was replaced with original shrubs, herbs and trees.

A stone historical seat was restored, and many new seats were also added.

Visitors managed to watch the lava fountains from “Episode 23” from the continuous explosion, and the explosion in Kilauea, which officially started on December 23.

It is expected to reopen the toilets and a comfort station at UEKAHUNA later this summer after a new water tank is completed.

Park officials urge visitors to stay behind the stone walls and post -rotating barriers in its Oka and along the edge of Caldira for their safety, warning that the unstable sharp air edges lead to a decrease of 500 feet to the hole floor.

For more information about visiting the Hawaiian Parko National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/havo.

