This position report is produced by OCHA in cooperation with the Humanitarian Groups and Sub -Working Groups in Myanmar. The humanitarian response department does not necessarily reflect all the humanitarian interventions that were conducted on the ground, but rather the partners voluntarily.

A little more than two months after the devastating earthquakes in Myanmar, the affected families continue to face tremendous challenges in rebuilding their lives. Thousands of displaced families in Mandalay and the epic are still in written and unsafe shelters, many of which lack adequate protection against harsh weather conditions, leaving societies increasingly at risk as the seasonal wind season is approaching. The absence of sufficient water, sanitation and drainage systems in displacement sites and return sites led to the outbreak of acute water diarrhea and skin infections, which increased health risks due to poor hygiene conditions. Despite the great financing restrictions, the United Nations and partners continue to provide food support, health care, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, while maintaining emergency assistance with a focus on early recovery efforts. Of the 275 million US dollars required by adding the flash that aims to reach 1.1 million people affected by earthquakes, only 63.7 million dollars has been spent so far.

More than two months after the devastating earthquakes in central Myanmar on March 28, the human conditions remain terrible, especially in the sites of displacement through Mandalay and the epic, the earthquake center. Thousands of people are still facing severe economic challenges, and preventing them from resuming their normal lives. Many displaced families live in temporary tents that provide little protection against harmful weather such as severe heat, strong winds and heavy rains. While 34 general buildings were identified in Mandalai as possible shelters that can withstand harsh weather conditions, these sites still lack basic water and sewage facilities (Wash).

The beginning of the seasonal wind season has increased early on the current weaknesses. The drainage of drainage and insufficient displacement sites has led to the cases of acute water diarrhea (AWD) and skin infections, raising concerns about the outbreak of cholera, malaria and dengue fever. In returning societies, access to clean water is still a great concern, as many rely on damaged or non -functional infrastructure. Weak groups – including women, children, the elderly, the people with disabilities and chronic diseases face – are increasingly risks due to limited mobility and unsafe conditions. Despite the critical human needs, 74 percent of the most difficult towns have not yet received shelter assistance due to access restrictions, limited operational presence, and lack of financing. An urgent procedure is required to enhance shelter conditions, restore washing services, and to address public health risks to prevent more human situation.

