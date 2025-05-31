Uncategorized
Member States confirm the commitment to who and global health in the Historical World Health Assembly
WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhana Ghebreyesus praised the obligation shown by the Member States of the organization who, during almost two weeks of meetings, adopted historical measures to make the world safer and healthier.
Significant adoption The first global agreement make the world safer than future pandemies and Increase in financial support The World Health Organization was the highlight Seventy -eighth World Health Assemblywhich lasted from May 19 to 27. Immediately thereafter, the Who Executive Board met for two days, until May 29, in order to address the outcome of the Health Assembly, the reforms of the management and the appointment and appointment of regional directors.
Dr Tedros said that Member States showed their commitment to who and multilateral action to protect and promote public health. “Who and many Member States and health partners face different challenges,” he said. “But the World Health Assembly has sent a clear message: the countries want strongly and dedicated to cooperation with whom to build a healthier, safer and fair world. These were strong voices of trust at this at this critical moment.”
Making the world safer than pandemic
“Adopting a pandemic agreement for the Health Assembly on May 20th was a landmark in the history of WHO Global Health,” said Dr. Tedro. “Despite many obstacles, despite significant misinformation, which the Member States managed to negotiate and adopt a legally binding agreement to make the world more secure than pandemic.”
The pandemic agreement sets a series of measures to prevent pandemic and strengthening the resistance to the health system, including the improvement of the rapid division of pathogens; Ensuring a fair, righteous and timely approach to vaccines, diagnosis and therapy; and strengthening technological transmission, financing and supply chains.
Dr. Tedros said that adoption of a pandemic agreement is not the end of the journey, adding that Member States still have to negotiate an attachment to the approach to the pathogenic and division of adoption compensation in the upcoming Health Assembly. The next step would be for 60 countries to ratify the agreement, including the contribution, before it enters into force as an instrument of international law.
“But looking at this process in the last three and a half years, I am convinced of two things,” said WHO Director General. “First, these Member States will finish the job by May next year (2026), as they have committed to it; and second, that the deception and distortion will continue.”
In particular, Dr. Tedros said that although it was widely recognized that the pandemic agreement would not hurt national sovereignty, some quarters would continue to repeat false claims.
“Allow me to be clear once again: the pandemic agreement will not hurt national sovereignty, the period. And the Pandemic Agreement does not give who is any authority,” said Dr. Tedro. “Who is the job to make recommendations to governments, but what the Governments do with these recommendations is completely on them. Who is not even a party party. This is an agreement between the sovereign nations, which will ratify and implement the sovereign nations they decide.
The estimated contributions increase
The second main outcome of the Assembly was the authorization of the WHO 2026–27 program, including the next 20% increase in the estimated contributions, adding $ 90 million to the fullest predictable and flexible funds for Who every year. In 2022, Member States agreed that progressively increased contributions to 50% of our basic budget, with only 16% at that time. This rise is the foundation stone WHO transformation of its approach to the sustainable financing of diversification of the donor base and receiving the increased support of all its Member States according to the basic budget and work program.
“This is another big step towards creating less dependent on voluntary funds from a few traditional donors,” said Dr. Tedro. “Who also held an event for the promise where Member States and Philanthropic donors commit at least $ 210 million in addition to the Who Circle.”
In addition to these two main achievements, the Health Assembly also celebrated several countries to remove the disease and remove the industrial trance from their food supplies produced.
The WHO Member State has also adopted several important resolution, reflecting who is a huge mission and mandate, including a new goal for halving the health effects of air pollution by 2040; new eating goals in mothers and young children; strengthen the regulation of digital marketing formulas of milk and baby food; And a new global strategy for traditional medicine.
The countries have also accepted the resolution about the health and health of the kidney, and for the future without lead, and that the day of the Cervical Cancer and the World's Early Rhine Day as an official health campaign of WHO. Resolution on digital health, Guinean disease, health financing, health and care for health, medical records, care and midwives, rare diseases, sensor damage, skin diseases, social connection and more have been adopted.
