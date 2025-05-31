



Rally, North Carolina (WNCN) – Zalazlan rocked the mountains of North Carolina, two days, respectively, on Friday and Saturday, according to the American geological survey.

Both al -Zalalin were relatively small – 2.4 size on Friday and 2.1 in the morning on Saturday – both of whom were focused in the same Roseman area, North Carolina, in the province of Transilvania. The earthquakes were also near Lake Tokawi.

Saturday's earthquake struck before 2:20 am, about 30 miles east east of North Hendersonville.

The earthquake was hit on Friday after 3:10 am, about 5 miles from Roseman, or about 28 miles north north north of Hendersonville.

Earthquakes in North Carolina and East Tennessee and parts of South Carolina and Georgia over the past six months – from December 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025.

He did not travel from every earthquake far away – with few reports about those who felt earthquake.

Previous: The first earthquake focused on NC 2025 on Friday morning at 2.4 Size: USGs

On Friday, an earthquake felt about 25 miles east – in the southern Hendersonville area near East Flat Rock.

The earthquake felt on Saturday morning, about 31 miles, inside Georgia near Clayton.

A pair of earthquakes occurred in the same area and about 50 miles of an earthquake of 4.1 on May 10, which focused on the North Carolina state line in Tennessee. This earthquake was widely felt by people as Charlotte in North Carolina and in other states.

Previous: 39,000 reports of an earthquake 4.1 volume rocked NC Mountains

North of North and South Carolina, and the neighboring parts of Georgia and Tennessee have witnessed small earthquakes and rarely suffered from major damage since 1776, according to the American geological survey.

The inner Carolinas area is far from the nearest boundaries of the plate, which is located in the center of the Atlantic Ocean and in the Caribbean Sea.

Copyright 2025 NexStar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. These materials may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and videos, head to CBS17.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/2nd-earthquake-2-days-rattles-192920969.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos