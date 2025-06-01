Match report St.





Saint Louis City won his 2-1 victory over Saint Jose Ozkoyk on Saturday afternoon at Energizer Park, with goals from João Klauss and Edward Lewin. Saint Louis Musbadb broke without goals with a goal from Klaus, who paid in defense of earthquakes after a ball over the upper part of Lewin. Visitors achieved the result late in the second half, but City SC returned good after a few minutes. Simon Bishr won a punishment after being damaged in the box, then turned Luwin his attempt from the penalty spot to close victory. The winning Saint Lewis remained perfect in its history against San Jose, as he moved to 5-0 in the five teams against earthquakes. City SC returns to the stadium on Sunday, June 8, to get a confrontation against Portland Timbers in Provence Park.

Joao Clos scored his third goal in the season in which Edward Lewin achieved his second goal this season with a penalty. Lewin also achieved his first assistance in the season, making Joy Zalinski his first career at the beginning of his career in the city of Start City, he remained ideal in her five games ever with San Jose (5-0), where she outperformed earthquakes from 11 to 3 in these competitions, where Saint-Louis presented six followers from San Jose. trainer

May 31, 2025 – Park Energizer (St. Louis, MO)

Playsstl Goals score: Joao Klaus (Edward Lewin), 41-Joao Claus scored with the right foot shot from the box's center to the lower right corner. Löwen (penalty kick), 90 + 2 minutes – Edward Lewin scored a penalty with a right foot shot to the lower right corner.

Performance Summary: JOãO Bellated Liasly Zuöle), Josel Martinez), 83's: Edua, Edua ,, 83 ,, 90th

Poor behavior summary: Joao Klaus (Caution), 30sj: Max Floriani (Warning), 35's: Xande Silva (Warning), 43's: EARL EDWARDS JR.

Stl: GK Roman Burki; D Joey Zalinsky (Alfredo Acorals, 72 '), D Chris Durkin (Henry Kesler, 46'), D Timo Baumgartl D Jay Reid (Tomas Totland, 62 '); Monrad from Walim, Mainen Education; M CEDRIC Teuchert (2nd Silva, 41 '), M Marcel Marcel, M Célio Pompeu; F JOãO Clauss (Simon Becher, 72 ')

Do not use: GK Ben Lundt, D Josh Yaro, M Tomas Ostrák, M Akil Watts

Total shots: 11; Steps on the target: 4; Errors: 18; Aspects: 0; Corner kicks: 6; Save: 3

SJ: GK EARL EDWARDS JR. ; D Dave Romney ©, D Reid Roberts, D Max Floriani; M Jamar Ricketts (Vitor Costa, 66 '), M Mark Anthony-Kaye, M Nick Fernandez (Beau Leroux, 61'), M Nick Lima (Amahl Pellegrino, 79 '); F ousseni Bouda (Joseph Martinez, 61 '), F Presson Judd, F Hernan (Cristian Espinoza, 61')

Unused alternatives: GK Daniel, D Paul Marie, D Rodrigues, M Jack Skhan

Total shots: 12; Steps on the target: 4; Errors: 15; Aspects: 0; Corner kicks: 9; Save: 2

Judgment: ISMIR PEKMICASSISTANT: Andrew BGLOOW, Stephen McGonagle, Matt Thompsonvar: Ramy Touchanavar: Tom Supplevenue: Energizer Parkweather: Sunny, 80 Degrees

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stlcitysc.com/news/match-report-st-louis-city-sc-defeats-san-jose-earthquakes-2-1-at-energizer-park The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos