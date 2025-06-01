Predicting a social media earthquake warns of “The Big One”





There is no way to find out exactly when “The Big One” can happen – but one person has a feeling that it is close.

A recent study, published by the National Academy of Sciences, estimates that there is a 15 % chance, where an 8.0 -size earthquake can hit the Cascadi -moving region, a rift line that extends from the northern Vancouver Island to northern California. The potential earthquake can be drowned in cities like Seattle, where coastal land is expected to sink more than 6 feet. Experts believe this will happen at some point in the next fifty years.

“It is all about the movement of North America's painting at the present time, it is fixed, calm and closed in place … Although it is actually supposed to be the CASCADIA cutting area in fact an internal movement, I clash that it can provoke the displacement of the north, which may disturb the stillness.”

Although there is no formal education in earthquake, Dmitruk is an earthquake researcher with a history of accurately predicting seismic events on social media. In 2024, an earthquake in northern California was expected two months before a shore of 7.0, and thousands of Internet followers and online support.

“What about you?” John Corley asked. “Not a scientist, a man from Canada now lives in the Amazon, you have global leaders waiting to find out what you are tweeting about earthquakes?”

Dimitrock said that he is mostly skilled in “identifying patterns”, but what distinguishes him is his instinctive feeling.

The prediction of a social media earthquake gets its beginning after the Philippine earthquake

He first started making predictions after experience in 2019.

“I used to live in this modest small hotel in the southern Philippines – when Boom suddenly came with a big earthquake, then they started coming after the other, and the hotel was shook strongly,” said Dimitrock. “But then I started getting these feelings from these earthquakes.”

Now, Dimitruk warns of Washington that they are ready; He feels “the big” can be urgent than we think.

“There is a very high opportunity for a summer of next year,” said Demtdroc. “I have seen stronger signs that it could be between the summer of this year and the summer of next year, is what I feel.”

An earthquake of this size has not reached the rift line since 1700.

Listen to the full conversation below.

