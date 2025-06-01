Shallow M6.2 earthquake hit the Kermadec Islands area – M6+ earthquake in 8 hours





The Epicalter Center is about 788 km (490 miles) SSW from Ohonua, Tonga, and 1 032 km (703 miles) Ne of Whangarei, New Zealand.

Usgs issued a green alert to mortality associated with shaking and economic losses. There is a low possibility of losses and damage.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

In general, the population in this region is located in the high -degree structures of earthquakes, although there are some weak structures. The dominant types of construction are augmented construction and a non -augmented brick with the construction of the wood floor.

This was the third M6+ earthquake in this area in only 8 hours on May 31, after M6.1 at 14:28 UTC and M6.0 at 21:21 UTC. Other earthquakes in this sequence include M4.8 at 16:14 UTC, M4.6 at 17:26 UTC, and another M4.8 at 20:16 UTC, all at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

Earthquakes in the Kermadik Islands area on May 31, 2025. Credit: TW/Sam, Google

North New Zealand, the Australian and Pacific border east of Tonga and Figi extends to a point of 250 km (155 miles) south of Samoa. For 2 200 km (1 370 miles), the trench is approximately written and includes two parts as the rock cover in the Pacific (more than 120 million years) wanders to the West – Kermadic and Tonga.

At the northern end of the Tonga trench, border curves sharply west and turn along the 700 km (435 miles) of the natural rush of the trench, to oblique withdrawal, and finally into a structure similar to left -handing.

The rapprochement rates in Australia and the north animals north rising from 60 mm annually (2.4 inches annually) in the southern Kermadik trench to 90 mm/year (3.5 per/year) in the northern Tonga trench; However, the extension of the important posterior bow, or its equivalent, causes the licking of the slab, leads to the rate of consumption of the rock cover in the Pacific Ocean much faster.

The deployment rate in the Havre basin, west of Kermadec trench, increases north from 8 to 20 mm/year (0.3 to 0.8 in/year). The southern end of this spread center is spreading on the northern island of New Zealand, and cracks it.

In the southern Lao basin, west of Tonga trench, the deployment rate north exceeds 60 to 90 mm/year (2.4 to 3.5 in/year), and in the North Lao basin, multiple spread centers lead to an extension rate of up to 160 mm/year (6.3 per year). The overall merger of the Pacific plate is the vector from the Australian speed, the calm animals and the speed of the back arc spread: thus, it increases the north along the Kermadec trench from 70 to 100 mm/year (from 2.8 to 3.9 per/year), and along the Tonga trench from 150 to 240 mm/year (5.9 to 9.4 in/YR/YR).

The integration area of ​​Kermadec -Statua generates many large earthquakes on the front between the disputed Pacific Ocean and the overlapping Australia panels, within the same panels, and less, near the external height of the East Quiet Panel of the Trench.

Since 1900, 40 m7.5+ earthquakes have been registered, most of which are North of 30 degrees Celsius. However, it is unclear whether any of the few historical M8+ events that occurred near the boundaries of the painting were incidents that are not dependent on the front of the painting, or were earthquakes inside it.

On September 29, 2009, one of the largest earthquakes (external ascension) (M8.1) south of Samoa, occurred, 40 km (25 miles) east of Tonga trench. The Tsunami earthquake was born at least 180 people. The maximum wave heights were measured by more than 12 meters (39 feet) in Samoa, more than 17 meters (56 feet) in American Samoa, and up to 22 meters (72 feet) in Tonga, leading to widespread coastal destruction.

Exposure to the estimated population of earthquakes rocked the credit photo: USGS

