



Yangon, June 2, 2025 – Tens of thousands of students throughout Myanmar will begin the new academic year today studying in temporary and crowded educational spaces, with more than 2,500 schools affected or destroyed in a devastating earthquake in March. [1].

Zain Vio*, 10 years old, saw his family's home and destroyed his school in the strong earthquake and now, with the start of the new school year in Myanmar, he hopes to be able to rebuild the school that his community lost.

Zain Fio said the children's rescue:

“If I have magic powers, I will go back and go back to what they were before. I also want my friends to be happy. Now, some of them do not feel happy when we play together. Some people are afraid to return to school.”

“If I have the opportunity to return to school, I will clean the semester and wear the school uniform proudly.”

Save the Children supports Zain Vio village with educational groups including school bags, fixed objects and shirts to help children continue to learn them. The ZIN PHIO and its community also provided the basics of saving life such as food and clean water, and they created safe spaces where children can play, receive emotional support and be children again.

Even before the March earthquake, the volume of humanitarian needs in Myanmar was already at its highest level ever. The disaster fueled by disasters has left 6.3 million children already in need of humanitarian support.[2]

Abdel Rahman Sharif, Supreme Human Director of Save the Children International, said:

“Despite the huge scope of the crisis in Myanmar, the response of the international community is sadly sufficient. In a crisis like one of Myanmar it faces, children need help and saving lives and education really from saving life. It protects children in a safe place and provides a sense of stability.”

“The coordinated and continuous effort of the international community is essential in facing multi -faceted challenges that children and families affected by the earthquake are still facing. They should not be forgotten.”

Children and families continue in an earthquake in the country’s regions need to support cash education in addition to other urgent needs, including food access, drinking water and shelter.

Save the Children has been working in Myanmar since 1995, providing life -saving healthcare programs for life, food, nutrition, education and child protection. Saving children and its partners have the presence of in most areas affected by earthquakes in Myanmar and they were working around the clock to provide support for children and families with basic relief elements. We have also provided safe spaces for children to play and receive emotional support.

End

*The names have been changed to protect identities

