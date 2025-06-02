



The 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake is destroyed by society, but its influence is still seen today in architecture and designs that made the city the tourist destination now.

Neal Graffy, a local historian, shared the impact of the earthquake on architecture in Santa Barbara during the Santa Barbara show on Thursday, before the centenary of the event in June.

Graffe explained that the natural catastrophe that killed 13 people and destroyed in the center of Santa Barbara a century ago to the creation of the most famous city features and the reconstruction that created the iconic “Santa Barbara style”. Local historian Neil Grafi explains how the Santa Barbara earthquake formed the architecture that Santa Barbara will know. Credit

He described the history of Santa Barbara as a colored tissue with multiple events and people who behave like threads that make up the larger history.

“Each thread carries his own story, however it is part of the entire story. You can pull one topic and think that it is just a small piece, however, a whole part of the fabric will melt,” Graffe said.

Despite its reputation as a tourist destination, the first days of Santa Barbara were not attractive to many. He said that people in the east saw California the wild West, full of danger and chaos.

After finishing the railways across the continents, there was a boost to bring new people to California. According to Graffy, people worked to rehabilitate the state's image by bringing the writer Charles Nordhoff to produce glowing reviews about the state.

Nordhoff was a writer of Harper's magazine, and he collected his ideas in a book entitled “California: for health, pleasure and residence. A book for travelers and settlers.”

The second Arlington Hotel was built in 1911 and extended to the entire city building in Santa Barbara until it was destroyed in the 1925 earthquake. Credit: New York Public Library Image

In his book, Nordhoff praised the presence of Santa Barbara from the ocean and mountains to the north. He also praised the weather, which he said was not an extremist.

Thin words have helped change the city image, and a series of hotels will appear in the years after that, including the 90 -room Arlington Hotel.

Graffe said that the city was placed on the map as a well -being for tourists looking for first -class accommodations.

“San Francisco summarized everything,” Graffe said. After the climate, the Arlington Hotel made more than any other agency towards granting Santa Barbara its favorable reputation as a spa and fun. ”

By 1925, the city had many first -class hotels, such as the Potter Resort.

A statue of June 29, 1925, the Santa Barbara earthquake. It is shown at the Historical Santa Barbara Museum of the event. Credit

Despite the destruction, Grafy said that some buildings were able to survive because of the fact that they were built from wood. Other brick buildings are manufactured, which do not move the same wood and more likely to collapse in an earthquake.

When the earthquake hit the city in 1925, he left about 4 miles of damage. State Street has seen the same damage to up to one and a half miles from the California Hotel to Sola Street.

In the aftermath, there was a batch of Parabra to develop a building code that required a unified Spanish architectural style.

Graffy explained that due to the construction code, some of the city's buildings built in the nineteenth century and are designed with the Victorian style now Spanish decor.

Graffy said that the new architecture was a great success with tourists who appreciate the unique style and the extent of buildings together due to the efforts of society. Santa Barbara embraced the Spanish architectural style, including red -height surfaces, when rebuilding from an earthquake in 1925. Credit: Daniel Green / Nozuk image

He ended up talking about how society gathered to rebuild after the earthquake and how this spirit continued today. He pointed to the flows of Montessito 2018 wreckage and other natural disasters where society climbed to help others.

He said: “I think what makes Santa Barbara very special is that we take any obstacles that people usually see between us, and they are leaving, and we are just one society.”

The historical and historical exhibitions of the centenary of the Santa Barbara earthquake are planned on June 29, 1925.

