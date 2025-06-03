



Thank you for your quick response and generosity for our attractiveness on behalf of our brothers and sisters affected by the Myanmar earthquake. Praise be to the Lord, through you, has fulfilled the urgent needs of more than 9,000 Christians in Myanmar.

Your kindness and generosity strengthened the faith of our brothers and sisters in Myanmar, to remind them that they have never abandoned the Lord.

“Without this help, I may not have survived,” said a Christian in Myanmar after receiving an emergency assistance that he funded by you.

In March, Myanmar had an earthquake of 7.7 people.

Your generous response to an urgent call after the disaster enabled Barnabas's aid to reach more than 9,000 Christians.

The Myanmar earthquake brings destruction

Thousands lost their lives in the earthquake, and left many people homeless.

The main infrastructure, including water supply, power systems and communications towers, are destroyed. Many societies were left without essential necessities, including the Christian minority that was already suffering from marginalization, and in many cases, violent repression.

But with your support, our partners mobilized the relief teams to reach some of the most affected areas-including Kyaukse, the third most difficult area-with urgent supplies of rice, beans, cooking oil, blankets, mosquitoes, floor stones and pillows.

In Sagaing and Mandalay, food families, temporary shelter, and medical groups are provided.

Myanmar Christians are strengthening in the Lord

“Through your good deeds, I saw the good of God and strengthened in the Lord,” said a sad widow.

Another displaced Christian added, “May God answer my prayers today. I feel safe now, and God has given what we need most.”

Many thousands of thousands of people who got their homes have already been displaced due to the steadfastly fixed violence of Tatmadaw (Myanmar Military).

Distribution of clean water supplies and other aid elements to a Christian community in East Myanmar.

Amid the subsequent tremors, political instability and military repression – including the resumed air strikes – remained – our steadfast project partners, risk their lives to work with sympathy and faith.

The spiritual impact of these efforts was great. Many have witnessed the renewal of hope through this support. One of the priest, who lost family members in the earthquake, indicated that many believers have approached the Lord through this love at work.

Another Nagy said, “We have reached the love of God's people during this crisis.” “We are grateful to Barnabas Aid and all Christians who stand with us. We cannot pay you, but we still remember you in our prayers.”

How can you pray

God praised the rapid response and coordinator of this disaster. Thanks for promising a lot to contribute to the needs of his people in Myanmar. He prayed that aid will continue to reach Christians and others who have made shelter, and to protect our partners after dangerous ways to reach the most needy. Ask to end the constant bombing of the army, which continued despite the government's pledge to monitor the ceasefire in the wake of the earthquake.

