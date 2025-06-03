



Tourists in Western Türkiye and Greek Islands shook two awakes on Monday evening as an earthquake worth 5.8 tons near the famous Rhodes holiday.

At least one person died in Türkiye, while dozens of people were injured as local people with panic tried to jump from their buildings, according to local reports.

The earthquake struck about 29 km north of Rhodes, the largest Dodecanez is near Turkey's borders, at about 2.17 am (local time) on Tuesday at a depth of 68 km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismology Center.

Local reports stated that shock waves were perceived across parts of southern Greece and Western Turkey and coastal areas in the Aegean Sea.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that a 14 -year -old child died in the town of Fathai in the resort after the earthquake. He added that the teenager was brought to the hospital but could not be saved.

Dozens of local residents were taken to the hospital for treatment in Mugla in Türkiye after they were injured while they were trying to rush outside their homes.

Acar Unlu, the mayor of the Turkish city of Marmaris, told NTV Broadcast that the area may be shaken by the earthquake, prompting disaster management teams to assess the damage.

Tourists on the Greek islands that the earthquake struck this morning said they woke up because of the violent shaking. Stephen Stephen said: “Nothing is like waking up while he was in the fifth floor building in Rhodes, while the earthquake shakes the building violently! Something I can mark it from the list,” said Stephen Stephen.

Another chance added: “To some extent, the surrealism is to feel the movement of the entire hotel.”

“I just suffered from an earthquake on the last night of our vacation in Rhodes! It was crazy,” author Emma Heathington wrote on X.

Travel Agency Toye Tu Tourists in the region warned of “the commitment to calm and follow any safety instructions provided by your places of residence or local officials.”

The area was wounded by multiple wireless tremors that range from 2.2 to 2.9 in size, with vehicles close to Mugla and Rhodes, shortly after the powerful island's earthquake.

Türkiye is crossed by two main error lines, which means that earthquakes are relatively frequent.

At least 53,000 people were killed in an earthquake 7.8 on February 6, 2023, followed by a second tremor. The earthquakes destroyed dozens of buildings and roads in 11 provinces south and southeast. The same accident was killed by 6000 people in neighboring Syria.

Last month, a powerful earthquake of 6.1 people from the coast of Crete in Greece, which prompted the European Earthquake Center (EMSC) to issue a possible alert to a possible Tussionam. Some common sites on the island were closed amid landslides, but no major injuries or damage were reported.

In April this year, about 236 residents were wounded after jumping from buildings in a state of panic after an earthquake 6.2 degrees that hit Istanbul. Many residents were forced to spend the night outdoors after strong tremors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/turkey-greece-earthquake-magnitude-rhodes-latest-b2762432.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

