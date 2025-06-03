Uncategorized
The size of 5.8 earthquake strikes the coast of Türkiye in the Mediterranean
It reached 5.8 earthquakes in the Mediterranean early Tuesday, according to the Türkiye (AFAD).
AFAD said the earthquake occurred 10.43 km (6.48 miles) off the coast of Marmaris Province in the southwestern Moula district in Torke.
He added that he was at a depth of 67.91 km (42.1 miles).
There were no preliminary reports on the destruction of buildings in residential areas, but a 14 -year -old girl in the town of Fathy died after being attacked by panic, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media.
Türkiye sits on the main rift lines and earthquakes.
In 2023, an earthquake of 7.8 was killed by more than 53,000 people in Torke and Dumr, or hundreds of thousands of buildings were damaged in 11 provinces south and southeast. Other people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.
