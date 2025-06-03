



Karachi, Pakistan (AP) – Officials said on Tuesday that more than 100 prisoners escaped from a prison and killed at least one in an exchange of fire in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi overnight after they were temporarily transferred from their cells after a slight earthquake.

Kashif Abbasi, the senior police official, said that 216 prisoners fled prison in the capital of Sindh district before dawn. From these, 78 was restored. He said that no one had been convicted or faced trial as an assistant among those who fled.

A prisoner was killed and three security officials were injured in the fire, but the situation was controlled, adding that the police manage raids to seize the remaining fugitives.

Ziao Hassan, Minister of the Interior for the Sindh district, said that the fracture of the protection had occurred after the prisoners were evacuated from their cells for safety during the earthquake.

The prisoners were still outside the cells when they suddenly attacked a group of guards, seized their weapons, opened fire and fled.

Irssad Shah, director of Maleir prison, said that the prisoners fled towards a nearby residential area. According to the residents, the police later used the mosque loudspeakers to alert them to break the prison and asked to help the fugitives.

The Prime Minister of Sind, Murad Ali Shah, who is not associated with the prison official, asked the prisoners who fled in televised comments to return on their own, saying that they only participated in minor crimes until that point. But he said they might face terrorist charges if the police arrested them for breaking the protection.

Hours later, the Minister of Information in Al -Sanad, Sagel Mimoun, said that the government rejected the prison chief Nazer Ahmed and two other officials, including the prison supervisor, to break the prison.

The hours of change, efforts were still ongoing to restore all fugitives.

Although the prisoners have fled in the past while they were transferring to the court to trial, the prison rest periods are not common in Pakistan, where the authorities have strengthened security since 2013 when the Pakistani Taliban fired more than 200 prisoners in an attack on the prison in the northwest of Dera Khan.

Karachi has witnessed many moderate and shallow earthquakes over the past 24 hours, which ranges from 2.6 to 3.4 in size, according to the National Solidarity Center.

