Is it safe to travel to Türkiye or Rhodes after dozens of earthquake?

The legislators in southwestern Türkiye and the neighboring islands in Greece were awake this morning due to a strong earthquake.

In the early hours of Tuesday, an earthquake of 5.8 degrees south of the Turkish Marmaris Resort. The tremors also felt water on the Greek island of Rhodes.

A 14 -year -old girl is said to have died in the town of Fiethi in a resort “due to a panic attack,” according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on X/Twitter.

The minister added that 69 other citizens were injured after “they jumped from the highlands due to panic.”

Flights to and from Dalman Airport work as usual, and the UK's Commonol and Development Office is not recommended to travel to the region. But is it safe to go, and what are your rights if you have a reserved trip? This is all we know.

Read more: One dead and 69 injuries as 5.8 earthquake water oversees panic through the tourist resorts

Where was the earthquake?

According to the European Mediterranean Seismic Center, the earthquake center was outside the Turkish city of Marmaris, 69 km (42 miles).

A 5.8 water earthquake at 2.17 am local time.

There was a heavy vibration in Rhodes, just 29 km to the south, as well as in other islands around the Aegean Sea.

East Mediterranean Sea is an active part of the seismic aspect of Europe, and the region has had multiple wireless tremors, which ranges from small tremors up to 2.9 earthquakes with squares near Mugla and Rhodes.

What is the latest travel advice for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) did not issue any new travel advice related to the earthquake from Tuesday morning (June 3).

FCDO's general seismology advice states: “Many parts of Türkiye regularly face earthquakes and tremors. These can be large in size, cause damage to infrastructure, and pose a danger to life.

“The 6.2 -magnitude earthquake, which occurred in the Marra Sea in April 2025, feels strong in Istanbul. Be aware of the danger of subsequent tremors.”

Likewise, to travel to Greece: “The area surrounding the Santorini Islands (Thira), Anafi, iOS and Amorgos have witnessed an increase in earthquake activity in early 2025. This increase has subsided since then, and the tourism season is expected to continue as usual,” says FCDO.

What do the Turkish government say?

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X: “A 5.8 earthquake occurred in Marmaris, Mugla, with regard to the earthquake that was also perceived in the surrounding provinces, and benefited, and all the teams of our relevant institutions continued, continuing field examination operations under the coordination of our ruler.

“According to the initial results, there is no demolition of residential buildings in the city.”

He added: “I offer my best wishes to our citizens affected by the earthquake. May God protect our country and our nation from disasters.”

What do I do if I have a holiday booked in Türkiye or Rhodes?

“The answer is: follow as usual. I cannot see any possibility that holiday companies allow people to cancel their trips without operating the usual cancellation penalties,” said Simon Caldrin, a travel correspondent for the Independent.

“They can allow you, taking into account the availability, by transferring your vacation to another place. But putting things in a perspective like this is unknown.”

He added: “They are concerned, but there is no need to take more measures.”

Can I cancel my holiday or your money to recover?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not warn against traveling due to the earthquake, so no exceptional circumstances will allow full recovery on canceled trips.

There is no commitment to companies to recover reservations if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to demand that travel insurance due to safety concerns unless FCDO advice changes.

“Stay calm and follow any safety instructions provided by your residence or local officials,” said Toy, the largest holiday company in Europe.

Conditions for canceling your trip depend on your vacation provider, so it is better to contact it if you want to postpone it. Some travel insurance policies will include a natural disaster coverage of an event that prevents you from reaching your vacation destination – spoke to your insurance company to know your rights.

For more travel and advice news, listen to Simon Caldr

