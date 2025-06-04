Main Eastern earthquake, more than 200 prisoners fleeing from Karachi Prison Pakistan





The old leader “Aapada Mein Avsar”, which means turning the disaster into an opportunity, found a real expression in Malir Prison in Karachi, where more than 200 prisoners used the chaos that caused earthquakes as a ticket to freedom. When the land was shook in the east of Karachi on Monday evening, as well as the security of Maleir prison in the city. A large number of guests open a rare window of opportunities. The prison holds a large number of prisoners accused of drug -related crimes, as many of them deal with psychological problems.

“At least 216 prisoners escaped,” the prison authorities were busy with the evacuation of the earthquake. According to what was reported, one of the prisoners died in chaos, while some, including prison staff, were injured.

Karachi has seen 16 moderate earthquakes since Sunday, with many center near Malir. Late Monday night, two consecutive moderate tremors hit 2.6 and 2.8 on the Richter scale, northeast of Malir at a depth of 40 km.

The videos on social media have acquired a heavy shooting sound, which is allegedly coming from areas near Maleir prison, while other footage seemed to show guests fleeing nearby roads, according to a dawn report.

The total of 135 prisoners in general: Karachi Prison Supervisor is still

The prison supervisor, Shah, stated that breaking the prisons occurred after the prisoners were evacuated from circles 4 and 5 of their barracks as a precautionary measure during the earthquake.

Shah quoted Shah as saying: “More than 600 prisoners were outside their cell at the time. Amid the chaos, 216 managed to escape,” Shah quoted Shah as saying. He added that more than 135 prisoners are still free, and research efforts are still ongoing.

Initially, the police reported the Karachi -based DAWN newspaper, that the prisoners had hacked the outer wall of the prison, which was weakened due to multiple low -density tremors.

However, the Minister of the Interior in Sindh, Dia Al -Hassan Lanjar, said, according to a report on GEOTV, that the escape occurred when between 700 to 1,000 prisoners near the main gate during the evacuation. Amid chaos, about 100 prisoners managed to force the gate open and escape.

Lanjar, described it as one of the most dangerous prison in recent years.

One prisoner's dead in Karachi is the chaos imprisonment

He also suggested neglecting the potential employees and announced that a committee, including the police and officials of other agencies, would be formed to investigate the accident.

During his visit to the prison, the Inspector General of Ghulam Nabi Maimon told the media that the Malayer prison carries a large number of prisoners accused of drug -related crimes, and many of them deal with psychological problems.

According to the report at Geo TV, rescue and prison officials said that three border team members and one prison staff were injured during chaos, and one prisoner died.

One of the prisoners, who recovered, told the journalists that the shivering of the earthquake caused panic inside the prison.

“When the earthquake hit, everyone began breaking the gates. Many fled. I was arrested in a weapons case and retreated after escaping,” TV.

Gourav Kumar

June 3, 2025

