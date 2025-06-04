Karachi is not ready for major earthquakes, experts warn – Pakistan





• An earthquake of 5 or 6 can cause widespread destruction, as the former VC says to the University of NED • City Weatherman says that tremors will stop in one or two days; Maintains small earthquake opportunities

Karachi: Although seismic experts said that the last earthquakes in the city are not largely harmful and that the size will reduce a day or two when the “active” error is completely fired, as they expressed concern about the city's weakness of earthquakes.

They warned that although the capital may not face any major earthquake, its weak infrastructure could not bear a great tremor.

During the past two days, multiple densely dense earthquakes have occurred in the city of Kowidabad in the city, Jadab, Malir and DHA, where they are registered above 3.6 degrees.

“There is a historical error that has become active and causes frequent earthquakes in the city. He said that the error releases his energy, and when it is spent, its size will decrease and the tremors will stop in a day or two because it is low in size.

He also said that the chances of a large earthquake in Karachi, historically, were not a major earthquake.

Dr. Imran Ahmed Khan, from the Department of Geography at the University of Karachi, said that the imbalance between Indian, Erasian and Arabic paintings may cause tremors in the city. Repeated tremors are likely to be due to the fact that the paintings are trying to maintain balance. When this balance is achieved, the earthquakes are likely to stop.

Speaking to Dawn, Dr. Adnan Khan, associate professor in the Department of Geology at Kuwait University, explained that the Indian tectonic painting is moving up to about 4 to 5 centimeters every year in the Himalayas. At the same time, the Eurasian painting is pushed against it. When these two plates are pressed against each other, they build pressure and when the pressure becomes too much, it explodes and releases it as energy, causing earthquakes.

Most often, this pressure is launched through what he called “rift planes”, where it can escape easily. However, he said there is a low opportunity for any major earthquake that occurs in Karachi because the city is far from the limits of these active panels.

He added: “Karachi lies on the so -called” negative margin “, and therefore the chances of a large earthquake there are low. Small earthquakes sometimes occur, usually between 3 and 4 on the Richter scale, but they are not dangerous.

Professor Saroush Hashemat Lodi said that the former deputy advisor to the University of Ned Engineering and Technology. He said: “But, if God is not allowed, a strong earthquake was scheduled, the city's infrastructure will not be able to maintain it. If the earthquake is 5 or 6, it may cause great destruction.”

He explained the reasons behind this, he said that many of the city's infrastructure is weak. “Many buildings are made of low -quality building materials, and there is little quality monitoring,” he said, adding that safety standards for most buildings are doubtful, and there is also “a lot of corruption in the construction industry”, which means that cheap materials are often used to raise buildings.

He also said that the iron -resistant iron bars, made of pallet, are not produced in Pakistan because there is no factory for them. “The construction code, which is supposed to guarantee safety, is not followed in the country. I can definitely say that I am the head of the Pakistan Building Law.”

He said that due to all these reasons, the city's damage could be “catastrophic” if a major earthquake occurs.

Posted at dawn, June 3, 2025

