Nine countries, including Egypt, feel the impact of an earthquake 6.6 moving near Rhodes





The rescue operations were underway in rural villages after it hit a fatal earthquake in northwestern Iran

The East Mediterranean Sea witnessed a 6.6 violent earthquake on the Richter scale, with the center of the earthquake, which is 26 km from the Greek island of Rhodes.

The earthquake occurred at 2:17 am local time, which led to a wave of additional tremors in many surrounding countries.

The effects of the earthquake extended to nine countries in the region:

Greece, where the center of the earthquake was near Rhodes Island, which witnessed strong tremors that caused panic among the locals and visitors. Türkiye, which is located on an active seismic rift line, felt a strong trembling in its western regions near the Aegean Sea. Egypt, especially in the northern coast and Cairo, where the residents reported slight tremors that raised concerns, but no victims were reported. Bulgaria, Cyprus, Libya, and Syria, where specific cities and regions were affected by the earthquake, especially the coastal areas and mountains near the earthquake center. The former Republic of Yugoslav in Macedonia, where slight tremors were reported in some northern regions. The United Kingdom has informed, where some population in the southeastern regions reported that they feel light trembling, which is a rare occurrence but it is possible to look at the widespread distribution of seismic energy.

The earthquake center was located in the eastern Mediterranean region, known as one of the most active areas in the world.

The region is home to several major tectonic plates, including the African painting, which moves north towards the European painting, and the Anatolia painting, which is affected by the movement of the European painting from the north.

Editing translation from Al -Masry today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.egyptindependent.com/nine-countries-including-egypt-feel-impact-of-6-6-magnitude-earthquake-near-rhodes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos