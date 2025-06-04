Greek earthquake: seismic hotspots throughout Europe, where they hit the turkey and the shocks





An earthquake of 5.8 hit the size of Western Türkiye and the Greek Islands near two in the morning on Tuesday morning, June 3, when the tremors felt in Rhodes 29 km from the south.

Earthqauke left one dead person and wounded at least 69, as the earthquake center is believed to be outside the city of Marmaris in the TURKSIH resort 42 miles.

There was no tsunami alert from the European Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC), but major vibrations were felt throughout the region.

Dozens of locals were taken to the hospital in Mugla, Turkey, due to the injuries he sustained during the earthquake.

The victim was a 14 -year -old girl in the town of Fethiye in a resort, according to reports from Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. According to what was reported, the teenager was brought to the hospital, but he died during the care.

Earthquakes are not uncommon around the Aegean Sea, which is surrounded by the main rift lines and sits on a small tectonic dish.

Just two weeks ago on May 22, Greece issued a tsunami warning after measuring a 6.1 -size earthquake, hot in the wake of another 5.9 -skat earthquake a week a week ago.

In fact, Europe struck thousands of earthquakes every year, with Greece's belief that among the highest levels of seismic activity throughout the continent.

In light of the recent events, what are the hot points of the European earthquake, and are any of them preferred travel destinations?

There are more than 1,200 defects registered throughout Europe, which can contribute to seismic activity such as earthquakes. Most activities are very simple and cannot be felt, but sometimes earthquakes can have devastating effects.

The risk of the earthquake, according to European facilities of risk risks and risk (EFEHR), can be determined by multiple factors. This includes the estimated effect of ground shake, population, soil conditions and weaknesses that are the loss of lives and economic loss.

Examples of places with high seismic risks in urban areas, according to Efehr and include the following cities:

Istanbul, Isder (Türkiye) Catania and Naples (Italy) Bucharest (Romania) Athens (Greece) Santorini (Greece)

Iceland is also known as a hot point of the earthquake, and some sources say the country can see 500 a week. However, its relatively low properties and construction properties mean that the risk of the earthquake is limited, and a lot of tremors barely noticeable compared to other European countries. Exceptions, though, can include the capital, Reykavik and the surrounding cities.

It is believed that due to earthquakes, the four listed countries make up approximately 80 percent of the average stereotypes every year, which reaches 7 billion euros (5.816 billion pounds), according to Efehr.

But earthquakes in some of these areas cost thousands of lives, including in Türkiye, where a catastrophic tremor in 2023 led to the death of tens of thousands of people.

The highest level of earthquake risk

Zagreb (Croatia) Tirana (Albania) Sofia (Bulgaria) Lisbon (Portugal) Brussels (Belgium) Basel (Switzerland) Berlin (Germany) Paris (France) Finland, Sweden

Does the United Kingdom have earthquakes?

According to the British geological survey, up to 300 earthquakes are discovered throughout the UK every year, but most of them are very slight.

The UK is already in the middle of the European Tektura Panel, and experts believe that the closest rift lines are very far from forming a tsunami threat to British beaches.

