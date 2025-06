The geology claims that he predicted Karachi's earthquakes four days ago

Listen to the Karachi article:

A Pakistani geological scientist says he expected Karachi earthquakes before it happened.

Shehabz Lajari, CEO of Zalog Research and Research Center, claimed that his team predicted the recent tremors in Karachi four days ago, expectations that he says is supported by prior documented evidence.

During his talk at a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad on Tuesday, La Rari insisted that his warnings in scientific research.

He also claimed that the ownership system, which was developed, could issue early warnings of up to 128 hours (more than five days) before the earthquake occurred.

Geological also revealed that countries like the United Kingdom, Canada and Bangladesh called him to cooperate, while realizing the capabilities of his early technology.

He also claimed that his team properly predicted a series of earthquakes in Greece, and that the Greek government has taken precautionary measures based on its alerts.

However, Lajari expressed his frustration with the criticism he faces in Pakistan, saying that some local officials discourage him from issuing early warnings, fearing that they may cause general panic. During the press conference, a television clip from the governmental earthquake official, Amir Haider, was played, as the official advised not to create fear through early alerts.

Lajari defended his position, and he went to the point of saying, “If it was proven that my regime is a mistake, he was hanged.”

He resumed directly to the President, Prime Minister and Punjab CM, and urged them to recognize his research before the country lost an international breakthrough. He warned, “This may be the last journalist conference.”

He claimed that he had received job offers from abroad, but his final goal is to serve Pakistan. He expressed his confidence in his ability to develop global -level tools and programs that could bring the country's global appreciation.

Lajari also turned his attention to the last seismic activity in Karachi, wondering why the small tremors are ignored throughout the city.

He warned that “these tremors will happen from five to ten again,” adding that Friday and Saturday nights are especially decisive and the government of the bond should warn the public in advance.

A recent incident stated, he said that the collapse of the Maler prison wall was the result of a 10 -km deep earthquake.

He said: “If the tremor grew up from a depth of seven or eight kilometers, the entire prison would be destroyed.” He added: “Our research shows that a series of small tremors often indicates that a major earthquake is on its way.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2549317/geologist-claims-he-predicted-karachi-earthquakes-four-days-in-advance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos