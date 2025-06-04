



The American Geological Survey stated that the 2.9 -day earthquake shook West Washington on Tuesday, June 3.

The deep earthquake with a length of 5.4 miles reached about 2 miles from Vernon Mountain at 1:59 am, according to USGs.

More than 75 people from remote places such as Beellhamham and Everet have reported their feeling of trembling.

“I felt in Lake Stevens, but I thought it was a truck dates. It was very faded,” one of them commented on Facebook.

“I felt yes at Bryant. I escaped well,” someone commented.

Another person wrote: “I felt in Victoria.

The Mount Vernon is located in Skagit County, with a population of about 35,000 as of 2024, according to the US Census Office.

What do you know about earthquakes

The American Geological Survey says the size measures the energy issued in the earthquake source. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Earthquakes are often feeling between 2.5 and 5.4 in size, but it rarely causes a lot of damage, according to Michigan Tech. Most people rarely feel earthquakes less than 2.5 size.

Sudden and fast earthquakes can cause fires, tsunami, landslides, or ice collapses. It can happen anywhere, but it is more common in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Washington, according to the Ministry of Internal Security.

If the earthquake hit, it is best to protect yourself immediately. Here are tips from experts:

If you are in a car: pull and stop. Adjust the waiting brakes.

If you are in bed: turn face down and cover your head with pillow.

If you are in the open air: stay away from the buildings. Do not go inside.

If you are inside: Stay and don't escape outdoors. Stay away from the entrances.

Officials say the best way to protect yourself during the earthquake is to drop, cover and stick.

“Wherever you are, you go to your hands and knees and hold something strong,” officials say. “If you are using a wheelchair or walking with a seat, be sure to lock your wheels and remain sitting until the shake stops.”

Make sure to cover your head and neck with your arms, and crawl under a strong table if possible. If no shelter is available, crawl into an inner wall away from the windows.

Once under a table, officials say you should hold one hand and be ready to move with him.

“There can be serious risks after the earthquake, such as the damage to the building, the leakage of gas and water lines, or the drop -off power lines,” officials say. “We expect the final tremors to follow the main shock of an earthquake.

The sacred plants of the original American Church say during the California raids

Scientists who lead to Yellowston stumbled on a new heat venting. His vision

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/morning-earthquake-hits-western-washington-173203251.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos