Is it safe to travel to Rhodes and Turkey? Earthquake expert shares the advice of vacationers





Tourists were shaken by famous holiday destinations in Greece and Turkey with an earthquake of 5.8 size this morning.

The earthquake hit after two in the morning local time off the Turkish coast, with the earthquake center 29 km north of Rhodes Island.

3

A 5.8 earthquake hit this morning

About 70 people were wounded in southwestern Türkiye, and a 14 -year -old girl is known to have died due to a panic in the town of Fiethy.

2025 witnessed that the Greek islands suffer from a large seismic activity – with the return of multiple earthquakes in Santorini in February, causing flight from tourists and a size of 6.1 degrees hitting Crete on May 14.

Türkiye also shook April when strong tremors hit Istanbul.

With the summer season in full swing, is it safe to travel to the area?

Read more about travel advice

Dr. Margareta Sugo – a seismic specialist in British geological survey and editor -in -chief of the International Geophysical Journal – an expert in earthquake and Greek citizen.

She said: “Greece and Turkey are from the two countries exposed to earthquakes.”

The sites of the countries on the rift line known as the Hellenic Trench means that they have seen large earthquakes, such as the Türkiye 2023 disaster, which left 53,000 people.

However, in her talk about the most modern tremors, she said: “These sizes fall within the standard of moderate earthquakes in this region.”

Dr. Sugo explained that with today's earthquake at a depth of more than 70 km, it will be classified as a “deep earthquake”, which is not necessarily more dangerous.

“Since the earthquake is deep, we have less damage than usual, although it means that it is tangible in a wider area.

5.8 huge earthquake Greece and Turkey, leaving 1 dead, and dozens wound

“The possibility of a large earthquake is also increased only for a few days.”

The advice of the foreign office, the Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) stipulates: “The area surrounding Santorini, Anafi, iOS and Amorgos witnessed an increased earthquake activity in early 2025.

“This increase has calmed down since then and the tourism season is expected to continue as usual.”

It is not recommended not to travel to the area and the references of February earthquakes in Santorini – which was recognized by Dr. Sugo was a “worrying phenomenon.”

3

The guests began at a hotel in Rhodes in the gathering abroad after Zouhrah: Stephen Haradin

However, she does not think that today's earthquake orders cause anxiety for anyone planning to travel to Greece or Türkiye.

“I will not say that we are now facing a situation of increased activity during the year 2025.”

Dr. Seo revealed the steps that vacationers must take if they find themselves suffer from the natural phenomenon.

“Tourists and residents must always follow the instructions of the authorities regarding any emerging positions.

“If you feel an earthquake, it is better to be outside the building a few minutes later.

“But during strong shaking, one should always be covered under a very strong table, for example.”

She added that the buildings in the area are well prepared for these natural events and reasonably safe even if it is a moderate earthquake that strikes.

“Greece has a very strict seismic symbol and always fades in construction.

“The earthquake's resistance plan for buildings is something that has proven correct and protecting people several times in previous disasters.”

FCDO provides more advice for visitors to both countries, including contacting 112 for Greek emergency services, checking the disaster earthquake site in Türkiye and emergency management.

Travel Tui issued the following statement to those who spend holidays in the affected area: “Please keep calm and follow any safety instructions provided by your residence or local officials.”

Easyjet also confirmed that its customers have suffered from the minimum impact on their holidays.

If you are considering canceling your trip to Greece or Türkiye, keep in mind that since FCDo has not been officially recommended not to travel, there is no guarantee that you will be returned.

Flights to and from each of the Rhodes and Daaman airports work as usual without any disturbance due to the earthquake.

3

Fethiye town was injured in Fethiye: Getty: Getty

