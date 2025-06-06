“I thought it was an earthquake”: the drilling platform is 80 tons on a residential block





The giant construction device falls and strikes the nearby building, causes damage, but no one

People look at the excavation platform, which is 80 tons, which is wishing on Thursday night, and is currently tending to the walls of a residential building on Friday, in Yongen County, Jeongjji Province. (Yonhap)

State, city officials and provinces performed a recovery process and safety inspection in an residential building in Yongen, Jeongjji Province, which was struck by a 80 tons of drilling platform and which he binds on Thursday night.

The workers began to dismantle the pits on Friday morning, but it was expected that it would take from five to seven hours, after the authorities obtained the giant device to ensure any additional damage.

The drilling device is currently on the walls of the apartment in Yongen, about 40 km south of Seoul, from the eighth floor to the fifteenth floor.

The residents of the building were subjected to severe shock when the drilling platform and the structure of the building faded, before 10:13 pm on Thursday, when the Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster received a report.

Residents said that the resounding sound made them believe that there was an earthquake and “caused complete chaos,” according to the population accounts.

A total of 150 residents of the apartment were evacuated, but no one was reported. Two people received a medical treatment for the shock he received from the sudden loud noise.

The drilling platform was part of the subway building site, commissioned by the National Railway of Korea. The DL CONSTRUCTION contractor has been inactive since May 31, and that they were not sure how the accident occurred.

