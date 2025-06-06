Seismic swarm hit Karachi: Will the Great Himalayas earthquake come?





In the past few days, Pakistan has witnessed a series of earthquakes, especially in areas near Karachi. Multiple tremors created panic among the local population and simultaneously affected questions about the high frequency of these activities.

More than 20 smaller earthquakes, which have about 3 sizes on the Richter scale, is not an anxiety, but the question is whether these are warnings of a larger earthquake in the region.

Not only is Pakistan. Geological, even the neighboring Indian countries are similar. Consequently, the other question that strikes the mind is whether the earthquakes near Karachi are a matter of concern for our country.

Why did these earthquakes happen in Karachi?

A series of low -density earthquakes, primarily in Karachi, the bond, highlights the seismic weakness in the region because of its location near the borders of Indian and Eurasian tectonic paintings. The collision of two tectonic panels pushing repeated earthquakes in the area. (Photo: AFP)

Karachi, one of Pakistan's largest city, was injured by about twenty seismology with sizes ranging from 2.5 to 3.6 between June 1 to June 3.

According to earthquake experts, earthquakes were driven by natural tectonic activity along the borders of the Indian Eurasian painting, specifically associated with Landy's mistake in Karachi.

The site of Pakistan, when these paintings converge, makes it vulnerable to repeated seismic events, as Karachi usually suffers from low -density seismology compared to northern Pakistan. These “swarmic earthquakes” indicate a seismic danger near Karachi, although it is less active than northern Pakistan.

The activity of the rift line does not end the dynamics of the local rift, which may cause the stress redistribution in the Tktuni framework in the region.

Is successive earthquakes normal?

Pakistan and the Indian part near the Himalayas are active in a tecton and vulnerable to seismic activity. Pakistan lies in the convergence of Indian and larna paintings, with the bond, Punjab, Jamo and Kashmir on the Indian plate, Baluchistan, Khaybar Bakhtongua, and Jelgit Baltanah on Orasian's painting.

The collision of these two paintings is pushing repeated earthquakes in the area, especially in the rift lines of the paintings such as Landy's mistake near Karachi. Geologists consider that these earthquakes can be seen from a different point of view.

“Usually, when multiple earthquakes with relatively low frequencies reach a region, two types of interpretation can be drawn between error lines, and the first comes, which is great pressure. Earthquakes were driven by natural tectonic activity along the borders of the Indian Eurasian painting. (Photo: Getty).

What could be the possible causes of swarm?

There is a variety of causes of multiple earthquakes in any specific area. In addition to tectonic panel movements, rift networks, stress transmission, and final tremors after a large earthquake, there may be other reasons as well.

These reasons include fluid movement, such as magma or groundwater that flows through the Earth's crust. The areas near the active volcanoes may face earthquakes due to the movement of magma or volcanic disorders. For example, swarms often precede or accompany revolutions in places such as Iceland or Hawaii. Some areas, such as the Mediterranean or a fire loop, are tipped up due to their location near the borders of multiple panels or rift areas.

Interactions between these breakdowns can lead to seismic groups.

