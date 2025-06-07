6.4 The size of the earthquake hit northern Chile, and the victims were not reported





Santiago, Chile (AP) – an earthquake of 6.4 north of Chile hit Friday, causing simple infrastructure damage and cutting capacity on more than 20,000 people. The authorities did not reach any victims after the tremor.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake hit at 1:15 pm local time (5:15 pm GMT) at a depth of 76 km (47 miles). His center was located near the Atakama Desert Coast.

While the earthquake was perceived in many societies in the extensive Atacama Desert, initial reports did not confirm the lack of immediate losses.

Chilean hydrographic and oceanic service said the earthquake properties do not meet the conditions for the generation of tsunami along the South American coast.

Miguel Ortez, deputy director of the national disaster response service in Chile, said that the strong earthquake caused the “simple” infrastructure damage and power disabling, leaving nearly 23,000 people without electricity.

Ortez also noticed “some simple landslides”, which are monitored and coordinated with local municipalities.

Chilean President Gabriel Borik said, in X, that his government was in contact with the regional presidential delegate, and stressed that “there were no losses that have been reported.”

