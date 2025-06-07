



A semi -certain disaster is looming in California, but there are real things that people can do to prepare. Here is what to know about the risks.

The California Governor signs the declaration of the emergency after the earthquake

“We are concerned about damage” from an earthquake 7, “says California.

It is a series of unavoidable questions from the questions that Christine Juliet gets every time you ask what she is doing for a living.

“When does the next big earthquake come? Do you know where? When should we prepare?” Juliet, director of the United States Seismic Center for Geological Survey in Los Angeles, said in the United States of America today. “He does not fail almost as soon as they know that I am studying earthquakes. If I receive a dollar every time he is asked, I will be rich.”

Ghullett has answers, but she cannot predict the future.

The fateful truth: The big person can occur at any time, and there is more than a “big one”.

“This will happen,” Juliet said. “But the point in general is that we want and need to prepare for them.”

“Wipe back and forth: an earthquake 7, Rock California Rock

The most reliable research was conducted on the risks that California is exposed to in 2015, but it has not changed in the past decade. Certainly, the country will face a 6.7 or larger earthquake over the next three decades. Some of the most at risk sites are San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The constant TEMBLOR risk in California coincides with a huge earthquake that brewed along the CASCADIA integration area off the northwestern coast of the Pacific Ocean.

San Francisco Bay area faces great opportunities to get a big one

With nearly fourteen errors in the area that extends from Napa to Monterrey, the San Francisco Bay area has 72 % of a major earthquake recorded 6.7 in size or higher by 2043, when researchers in the United States of America were previously estimated.

The results also indicate that the Gulf region has a 51 % chance to experience an earthquake of 7 and 20 % opportunity to measure 7.5 or higher during that time frame.

“The threat of the earthquake is very real,” said Richard Allen, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley and director of the earthquake laboratory in Berkeley. “It is a real challenge where we have to take this long -term opinion, but also we do not live our lives in fear.”

In December, thousands in the Gulf region and through northern California were concerned after an earthquake of 7 wounded along the northern coast of California, which led to a tsunami warning via a shift from the western coast from south of Oregon to San Francisco.

Traci Grant, 53, told a public relations specialist who felt the earthquake in San Francisco, while she felt that her apartment, which was prepared in a slow movement.

“I have continued and go,” said Grant. “It was a little frightening and exciting at the same time. It was more than just a roll of shaking, shaking,.”

Various environment: The collapsed ice river destroyed a Swiss village. Is climate change blame?

Less than two hours after the first earthquake, some areas witnessed 13 different tremors, ranging from 5.1 to 3.1, according to USGs. Two hours later, the authorities said that at least 39 tremors were not less than 2.5 size in the area. No injuries related to the earthquake or major damage were reported.

“The effect was more destructive,” said Juliet.

Juliet said that the December earthquake conjured up the Great San Francisco earthquake and fire in 1906. It was an earthquake of approximately 7.9 minutes, followed by a three -day fire, which destroyed thousands of buildings.

The San Francisco earthquake killed an estimated 3000 people and destroyed about 80 % of the city. It is known as one of the most bloody in the history of the United States. Allen also referred to the Hayyuard error in 1868, which struck the heart of the Gulf region and killed 30 people.

With all the mistakes of the Gulf region, Allen said that his research shows that there is “two chances in three”, which could be the biggest.

“We are late for repetition,” Allen said.

The last major earthquake occurred in the Gulf region more than a decade ago, when the Napa Valley earthquake shook in 2014.

A 6.0 -size earthquake was killed in one person wine and 300 people were injured. The accident caused more than a billion dollars across Naba and neighboring cities, including Vallego, California, which lasted for rebuilding years.

Then there was an earthquake of Luma Britta, which shook the San Francisco Bay area in 1989, killing 63 people and wounding nearly 3,800 people. The earthquake's earthquake malfunctioned and damaged the Gulf Bridge, the highway in Auckland, and the San Francisco squares. It caused damage to up to $ 10 billion.

“There is this perception that large earthquakes are frequent, but in reality they are very rare,” said Juliet. “We don't know when they will happen.”

Los Angeles is mature for a big one as well

Usgs said that the Los Angeles region is also a chance to get a large earthquake, as there is a 60 % chance of an earthquake of 6.7 in size during the next thirty years.

In addition, there is also a 46 % probability that an earthquake of 7.0 degrees Los Angeles and 31 % are an opportunity for earthquakes of 7.5 degrees during that same period.

Allen, the earthquake in Berkeley, said southern California suffers from a high risk of the earthquake compared to its counterparts in northern California. “They face a similar threat, if not higher,” Allen said.

Juliet added that with the fact that Los Angeles and the areas surrounding the population (approximately 18.6 million people, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Finance in California), there is a high possibility of great destruction. It cited a 6.7 catastrophic earthquake in Northridge, California, in 1994, killing 60 people and wounding more than 7,000 people.

The destruction of thousands of buildings and structures also left or damaged throughout the provinces of Los Angeles, Vinterora, Orange and San Bernardino. Thousands of population became homeless as the effects caused between 13 billion dollars to $ 20 billion as compensation.

“The closer the earthquake to a large number of population, the greater the effect,” said Juliet.

Juliet also refers to a series of earthquakes in 2019 in Ridgecrest, California. An earthquake of 7.1 shook the size of the city two days after an initial earthquake 6.4. Goulet was among the USGs team looking at the first earthquake when, surprisingly, Temblor II.

“It was terrifying,” said Juliet. ))

Juliet said she remembered the reassuring population that everything would be fine.

“For this reason we cannot predict seismic specifically, when and where they will happen and how it will be.” Juliet added. “But what we can do is to collect all research that causes earthquakes and possibilities, which are called probable seismic risk analysis.”

Now what?

How to prepare for the earthquake disaster

The long -term earthquake was an existential crisis for millions along the western coast, as shown in the 2022 essay. But experts said that there are real things that people can do to help them prepare for a great catastrophe.

If you face an earthquake, Sarah Minson, the geophysic world of the United States for earthquake at Mountain View, California, recommends not to run.

“If you feel shake, you should fall, cover and hold on to protect yourself,” Minson said. “Don't go anywhere. Don't care out. There are a large number of injuries that occur in earthquakes are the people who move on broken glass or try to run while shaking and falling.”

Allen, the earthquake in Berkeley, recommends that families create an earthquake plan, including where they will meet and may have a bag or bag ready for at least two days.

They will want at least a manual lamp and a way to charge their phones. They should also be ready to access electricity or cut water for several days or weeks.

Here are some practical advice:

When trying to use your phone, send a text message – do not call. In a disaster, text messages are more reliable and less stress cell networks. To turn on your phone, you can buy a weather radio and a cheaply hand lamp to keep your cell to run even without energy for several days. Lucy Jones, a USGS, said the cash reserve is good. You will want to be able to buy things, even if your credit card does not work for a while. You can give you the early warning application valuable moments to protect yourself in the event of a large earthquake. Buying the earthquake insurance can protect homeowners. Participation in annual exercises can help you remind you of other easy steps that you can take to prepare.

Contribution: Elizabeth Wes and Joel Shannon

