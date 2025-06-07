The earthquake disturbed overnight





The earthquake was hit near New Madrid at the orange point inside these colored circles. Photo: Usgs

According to USGs, an overnight earthquake shook the heart of an area known as the new school seismic zone, or NMSZ for a short period. At 8:42 pm from a depth of 8.4 km, a 2.0 -size earthquake struck near New Madrid. This region has witnessed an increase in seismic activity in recent days and months, including a pair of earthquakes that struck Arkansas two days ago.

Today's earthquake was the fifth in the past seven days and the twenty -ninth beating in the last 30 days in a area of ​​the huge activity of the earthquake. The broader area is known as the new school seismic zone or NMSZ for a short period.

The updated model displays red areas with the largest opportunities to see a harmful earthquake for the next hundred years. Photo: Usgs

December 16th marks the first anniversary of three very important earthquakes to strike this area during the winter of 1811-1812, a violent time in the seismic history of the region that scientists say will repeat again. Although this last earthquake was relatively illogical, the authorities are concerned that people are not properly ready when a large earthquake hit this area. The issue of a larger devastating earthquake in this field is the issue of “Matthew” instead of “if”. These recent earthquakes were in the heart of NMSZ where a large earthquake would happen again in the future.

While the American West Coast is well known for its seismic mistakes and strong earthquakes, many do not realize that one of the largest earthquakes to hit the country has already occurred near the Mississippi River. On December 16, 1811, at about 2:15 am, a strong 8.1 earthquake, northeast of Arkansas, shook now known as the new Zadid seismic zone. The earthquake was perceived by a large part of the eastern United States, as people shook the bed in places like New York City, Washington, DC, and Charleston, SC. The Earth was incredibly shook 1-3 minutes in the areas hit by the earthquake strongly, such as Nashville, Tennessee and Luisville, Kentucky. The ground movements were very violent near the earthquake center so that the ground was liquefied, with dirt and water dumping in the air with dozens of feet. President James Madison and his wife Dolly felt the earthquake at the White House while the bells of the church rang in Boston due to the shaking there.

But the earthquakes did not end there. From December 16, 1811 to March of 1812, there were more than 2000 earthquakes reported in the middle of the Middle West with 6000-10,000 earthquakes located in “Bootheel” in Missouri where the new seismic zone is concentrated.

A comparison between the range damage between the new Moderate Madrid earthquake (1895, size 6.8), and a similar event in Los Angeles (1994, size 6.7). Yellow refers to the place of feeling shaking. Al -Ahmar indicates at least slight damage to the buildings and their contents. Photo: Usgs

The second main shock, which reached 7.8, occurred in Missouri, weeks after January 23, 1812, and the third, 8.8, on February 7, 1812, along the re -feet error in Missouri and Tennessee.

The main earthquakes and extensive tremors have caused great damage and some loss of lives, although the lack of scientific tools and the collection of news in that era was unable to capture the full size of what actually happened. Besides the shaking, earthquakes were also responsible for the release of unusual natural phenomena in the area: earthquake lights, seismic water, and the fog of the earthquake.

Since 1974, there have been more than 4000 earthquakes near the new earthquake area. Scientists believe that a large earthquake here in the future is not a matter if not. Photo: Usgs

Residents in the Mississippi Valley reported that they had seen lights flabby from the ground. Scientists believe that these phenomena were “seismic shine”; This light is created when quartz crystals are compressed in the ground. The “earthquake lights” was operated during primary earthquakes and strong final tremors.

The water dumped in the air from the ground, or the nearby Mississippi River, was unusually warm. Scientists speculate that severe shaking and resulting friction led to the heating of water, similar to the way the microwave oven stimulates molecules to vibrate and generate heat. Other scientists believe that quartz crystals have been pressed, and the light that resulted from it also helped heat the water.

During strong earthquakes, the sky turned to the dark that the residents claimed that the light bulbs did not help throw the light on the area; They also said bad air smell and it was difficult to breathe. Scientists predict that the “smoke fog of the earthquake” was caused by dust molecules that rise from the surface, and combine with the warm water molecules in the cold winter air. The result was a steam -saturated cloud that connects the areas that deal with the earthquake.

The February earthquake was so intense that the tails on the Mississippi River stated that the flow of water there was reflected for several hours.

The region is still active in seismic and scientists believe another strong earthquake that will affect the area again at some point in the future. Unfortunately, science is not mature enough to see if this threat will arrive next week or 50 years ago. In both cases, with the presence of the inhabitants of the new seismic area in Madrid compared to the populated area in the early nineteenth century, and dozens of other millions who live in an area that will suffer from a large earthly vibration, there can be a great loss of lives and property when another major earthquake strikes here again in the future.

